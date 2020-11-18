Log in
OneSpin : Participates at Nokia's Famed FPGA Conference and Hackathon as a Headline Speaker and Verification Solution Provider

11/18/2020 | 06:03am EST

Sharing Expert Knowledge on Formally Verifying Functional Correctness, Security and Trust in FPGA Designs

OneSpin Solutions, provider of certified IC integrity verification solutions for building functionally correct, safe, secure and trusted integrated circuits, will illuminate attendees and participants in Nokia’s FPGA Conference and Hackathon with knowledge on how to formally verify FPGA designs for functional correctness, security and trust. Hackathon contestants will have access to OneSpin’s 360™ Design Verification solutions to help them achieve success.

The virtual FPGA conference, focused on promoting the value of FPGAs in today’s designs, will take place on November 20th followed by the FPGA “Mission to Mars” Hackathon on November 21st and 22nd. FPGAs are increasingly becoming a foundation technology for a wide range of applications. The flexibility and speed that FPGAs offer make them ideally suited for 5G telecommunications like those from Nokia as well as other sectors requiring a high-performance computing infrastructure. This event is designed to highlight the importance of FPGAs while serving to build a strong user community. The latest FPGA challenges and solutions will be explored, and attendees will have the opportunity to share their knowledge and network with inspiring specialists.

“We are very honored to be presenting at this unique event that seeks to educate the community about FPGA technology through both content and friendly competition,” mentioned Vladislav Palfy, OneSpin’s director of application engineering and headline speaker at the Nokia event. “Attendees will be able to walk away with an abundance of valuable information on how best to tackle their verification challenges. Hackathon participants will see first-hand the benefits of using OneSpin’s IC integrity verification solutions.”

This year’s FPGA Hackathon will have a “Mission to Mars” theme where contestants will be challenged with obtaining the highest performance from their FPGA-based design to ultimately save their ship from being destroyed by a meteor shower. While the meteors’ coordinates will be broadcast from mysterious satellites, the participants radios that are based on FPGA technology will be unable to keep up with the ever-changing readings. The teams will have 24 hours to decrypt the clues correctly to save the expedition to Mars.

To help each group complete the voyage, they will be provided a development board and accessories included as part of the Cyclone V GX Starter Kit. They will have access to FPGA design and verification tools like OneSpin’s 360 Design Verification and Equivalence Checking for FPGAs formal solutions.

“We are grateful to OneSpin for sharing their verification expertise to the FPGA community, and for providing their world-class formal tools to the mix of technologies available to the program’s hackers,” said Marlena Misiarz, R&D squad group lead at Nokia. “We’re excited to show off how OneSpin’s solutions can help the teams reach success quickly in their verification efforts.”

To register for the conference or to participate in the hackathon, visit https://fpgahackathon.com.

About OneSpin Solutions

OneSpin Solutions is a leading provider of certified IC integrity verification solutions for building functionally correct, safe, secure and trusted integrated circuits. These solutions are based on OneSpin's widely used formal verification technology and assure the integrity of SoCs, ASICs and FPGAs. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, OneSpin partners with leaders worldwide in automotive and industrial applications; defense; avionics; artificial intelligence and machine learning; consumer electronics; and communications. Its advanced solutions are well-suited for developing heterogeneous computing platforms, using programmable logic, and designing and integrating processor cores, such as RISC-V. OneSpin's customer-oriented commitment is fundamental to its growth and success. OneSpin: Assuring IC Integrity. Visit www.OneSpin.com to learn more.

OneSpin, OneSpin Solutions and the OneSpin logo are trademarks of OneSpin Solutions GmbH. ECI logo is trademark of Edaptive Computing, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Connect with OneSpin:

Twitter: @OneSpinSolution
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/onespin-solutions
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OneSpinSolutions


© Business Wire 2020
