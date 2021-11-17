OneStream Ranked 391 in Deloitte's 2021 Technology Fast 500™

Corporate performance management (CPM) software leader lands on list for third time with 297 percent revenue growth

OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced it ranked 391 on Deloitte’s 2021 Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America.

“The global pandemic that hit last year was a wakeup call for organizations that haven’t digitally transformed critical Finance processes,” said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. “OneStream continues to be the platform of choice for enterprises looking to replace multiple legacy CPM applications, cloud point solutions and spreadsheets to streamline Finance processes, improve insights and support better, faster, data-backed decision making.”

This is the third time that OneStream is recognized as a Technology Fast 500 winner, earning a 391 rank in 2021. Overall, 23 companies from the Great Lakes region were represented on the list including eight from Michigan.

“Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception,” said Paul Silverglate, Vice Chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success.”

Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%. For more information on Technology Fast 500 and OneStream’s ranking, visit www.fast500.com.

About OneStream

OneStream provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 800 customers, 200 implementation partners and 900 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

