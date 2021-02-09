OneStream Software : Recognized as a Leader in the Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix for Fourth Consecutive Year

Robust CPM capabilities earn the company one of the top placements for both usability and functionality among market leaders

OneStream Software, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for mid-sized to very large enterprises, today announced it was recognized as a leader in the 2021 Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix. According to the report, the demand for corporate performance management (CPM) solutions reached a fever pitch as organizations needed more agile planning and forecasting capabilities during the pandemic while seeking to better align planning and reporting processes across the enterprise.

The annual CPM Technology Value Matrix is built on the analysis of end-user experiences, with vendors being placed in four categories: Leaders, Experts, Facilitators and Core Providers. Nucleus evaluated CPM vendors based on their solutions’ usability, functionality and value to the user.

“OneStream was recognized as a leader based on the broad functionality of its platform covering financial close and consolidation, budgeting, planning and forecasting, reporting and analytics, scenario planning as well as disclosure and risk management,” said Isaac Gould, Analyst at Nucleus Research. “OneStream also received high usability scores based on the platform’s wide range of specialized capabilities and flexibility, allowing users to implement solutions that best match their business needs.”

“We are proud to once again be recognized as a Leader in the CPM Value Matrix,” said Tom Shea, CEO of OneStream Software. “Our positioning as having the highest-ranked functionality among the Leaders in the report, while also being ranked among the highest in usability is a testament to the power and value of our unified platform in helping finance and business leaders rapidly respond to unprecedented business challenges.”

The Nucleus Research Technology Value Matrix positions vendors in their respective market areas and provides organizations with a comprehensive framework for identifying a suitable solution. In addition to the vendor analysis, Nucleus research identified several trends emerging across the industry, including:

Increased demand in planning and forecasting functionality – more and more users leverage financial planning and analysis (FP&A) tools to forecast more frequently and in more granularity.

Unified planning is critical. As the pandemic places greater pressure across organizations, CPM solutions are being used to unify all organizational data for holistic planning across finance, HR, supply chain, sales, and marketing.

Usability is more important than ever. CPM vendors have invested heavily in their products’ usability to make their tools accessible from a home setting and promote collaboration.

Unified platforms rule. Leading vendors are now delivering the breadth and depth of CPM capabilities through a platform offering, providing a seamless user experience across consolidation, reporting, planning and forecasting.

To learn more about these trends and why OneStream Software was recognized as a leader, click HERE to get your copy of Nucleus Research’s CPM Value Matrix 2021.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investor KKR. With over 650 customers, 200 partners and over 700 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. OneStream was named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 and Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest-growing companies in North America. To learn more, visit www.onestreamsoftware.com or follow our blog at http://blog.onestreamsoftware.com.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. The company’s ROI-focused research approach provides unique insight into the actual results technology solutions deliver, allowing organizations to cut through marketing hype to understand real operational value and select or renew the best technology solution for their environment. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com.

