OneStream Software : Recognized as Market Leader in BARC Score Financial Performance Management Global 2021 Report

Report highlights OneStream’s portfolio capabilities to support organizations based in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and across the world

OneStream Software, a leading provider of modern corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for mid-sized to large enterprises, has been recognized as a market leader in the Business Application Research Center’s (BARC) global report on financial performance management software solutions. The BARC Score Financial Performance Management Global 2021 report places OneStream as a market leader with among the highest Portfolio Capabilities scores across vendors.

After hiring more than 270 employees throughout 2020, the company exceeded its 2020 projections and achieved 85 percent growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), accumulating more than 650 customers and achieving triple digit ARR CAGR in the EMEA region from 2017-2020. OneStream closed the year with 690 employees across 15 countries and more than 200 partners worldwide including PWC, Accenture and other general advisory firms. OneStream will continue to expand its workforce and partner ecosystem in 2021, including its opening of an Asia-Pacific (APAC) headquarters in Sydney, Australia.

“For OneStream to be recognized as a market leader in only the second year of coverage in the BARC Score report for Financial Performance Management solutions for global vendors reflects the broad capabilities of the platform and strong market adoption for global organizations worldwide. OneStream’s growth trajectory and commitment to 100% customer success positions the company to continue to challenge more established vendors as a leader in this market,” said Dr. Christian Fuchs, Senior Vice-President and Head of Data & Analytics Research at BARC.

The BARC Score report noted OneStream’s unified CPM platform for financial consolidation, close reporting and planning with built-in financial analytic engine and financial data quality capabilities as a strength, along with integrated analysis and reporting functionality. BARC also identified the OneStream MarketPlace, which hosts more than 50 downloadable business and productivity solutions optimized for the platform, as another strength. Overall, the report cited OneStream as having “excellent customer feedback for many important KPIs in BARC’s Planning Survey.”

“We are proud to be recognized in the BARC Score Financial Performance Management Global report as a market leader,” said Ricardo Rasche, Senior Vice President of International Sales for OneStream Software. “The BARC Score validates our underlying commitment to delivering 100% customer success for global organizations based in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and across the world. We are honored by this distinction as a market leader among much more established legacy vendors in EMEA.”

Last year in BARC’s The Planning Survey 20, OneStream earned 38 top ranks and a 97% customer recommendation score. The BARC Score Financial Performance Management Global report examines global vendors, evaluating different criteria on two axes, “Portfolio Capabilities” and “Market Execution.” Vendors evaluated generated more than 20 million EUR in license revenue per year with its product set across EMEA, North America, Latin America and/or Asia-Pacific.

OneStream is helping a growing list of companies worldwide digitally transform finance and support strategic business decisions across the enterprise. OneStream customers are able to replace multiple legacy applications with OneStream’s unified Intelligent Finance platform and streamline key finance processes. Valued at more than $1B in 2019 and backed by global investment firm KKR, OneStream recently announced 2020 results and is well poised for a strong 2021.

To download the full report, click here.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investor KKR. With over 600 customers, 200 partners and over 700 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestreamsoftware.com.

