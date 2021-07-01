OneStream Software : Recognized as a Market Leader and Earns Perfect Recommend Score in Dresner Advisory Services' EPM Market Study for Fourth Consecutive Year

Report highlights OneStream’s leadership in customer service and overall vendor credibility in the Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) market

OneStream Software, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, has been named an overall leader for the fourth consecutive year in the 2021 Wisdom of Crowds® Enterprise Performance Management Market Study by Dresner Advisory Services. The company also earned a perfect ‘5-out-of-5’ recommend score, further building the momentum on their success from the past year and continuing to establish itself as a market leader.

“For 2021, OneStream remains consistently above the overall sample for all measures and is an Overall Leader in the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models. It is best in class for product robustness/sophistication of technology, reliability, scalability, ease of upgrade/migration to new versions, support professionalism, support product knowledge, support responsiveness, and time to resolve problems,” said Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer of Dresner Advisory Services. “It maintains a perfect recommend score and we congratulate them on the continued recognition in our annual market study.”

The 2021 Wisdom of Crowds EPM Market Study derives analysis and assessment from customers – the most important indicator of performance and value. This recognition continues to build OneStream’s recognition and credibility as a market leader, joining four other prestigious industry acknowledgements this year. Those achievements include 58 top rankings and a 100 percent recommendation score in the BARC Planning Survey, recognition as a market leader with among the highest ratings across vendors in the BARC Score Financial Performance Management Global 2021 Report, receiving the highest rating among all vendors and recognition as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions and being named a market leader in the Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix for the fourth consecutive year.

“Our dedication to delivering 100 percent customer success is crucial to the accolades we’ve received as a market leader. This recognition is a testament to the market demand, customer satisfaction and value our customers derive from using OneStream and we’re thrilled to see continued validation in third party surveys such as the Dresner Advisory EPM Market Study,” said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. “As finance leaders continue to face unique business challenges, our unified and extensible platform helps our customers streamline financial processes and bring together financial and operational insights so they can take informed, intelligent action faster.”

Dresner Advisory Services’ Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To access a copy of the 2021 Wisdom of Crowds EPM Market Study, click here.

About OneStream

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, D1 Capital Partners, Tiger Global and IGSB. With over 700 customers, 200 implementation partners and over 800 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success, which we’ve done successfully since our inception. To learn more visit www.onestreamsoftware.com

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005123/en/