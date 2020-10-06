OneTrust : Named a Leader in 2020 Third-Party Risk Management Platform Evaluation, Scoring Highest in the Strategy and Market Presence Categories

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today announced it is a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Third-Party Risk Management Platforms, Q4 2020. The report analyzed the 11 most significant vendors in the market and OneTrust scored highest in both strategy and market presence categories – two of the three high level categories.

According to the Forrester report, "…OneTrust has undeniable growth..." The report states that "the [OneTrust] solution blends an AI-enabled platform with a cyber risk exchange, a range of services such as chasing, assessment, enhanced due diligence, and a network of legal pros that help customers interpret compliance regulations globally."

The Forrester report is based on a 23-criterion evaluation, grouped into three high level categories: strategy, current offering, and market presence. OneTrust scored the highest in both the strategy category with a 4.70 out of 5 and the market presence category with a 4.40 out of 5.

The report evaluated OneTrust GRC Vendor Risk Management, powered by the OneTrust VendorpediaTM Third-Party Risk Exchange. This solution automates assessment workflows to streamline the third-party risk management lifecycle, from on-boarding to risk mitigation and off-boarding. The platform is embedded with regulatory intelligence from OneTrust DataGuidance™, enabling users to adapt to industry changes that impact their vendor ecosystem, with support for hundreds of global standards, frameworks, and laws. Today, more than 6,000 customers use OneTrust to mitigate risk and monitor the performance of vendors, suppliers, and third parties.

Over the course of the last year, OneTrust GRC Vendor Risk Management and the Vendorpedia Third-Party Risk Exchange have earned analyst designations by continuing to deliver results for customers. These designations include:

Named the 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools

Recognized in the 2019 Gartner Critical Capabilities for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools

Back-to-Back Leaders in the 2019 and 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools

Today, OneTrust is the #1 fastest growing and most widely used technology platform to help organizations be more trusted, and operationalize privacy, security, data governance, and compliance programs. More than 6,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to build integrated programs that comply with the CCPA, GDPR, LGPD, PDPA, ISO27001, and hundreds of the world's privacy, security, and compliance frameworks. OneTrust is uniquely positioned to innovate and deliver on our customer's needs in today's shifting third-party risk management environment.

"The OneTrust team has dedicated the past two years to solving today's most complex third-party risk management challenges," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO. "We believe being recognized as a Leader in this Forrester report is not only an honor, but it shows our customers that we are well-resourced to serve them in the market."

