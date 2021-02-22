Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oneida Hospitality Group : Appoints Scott McDaniel Chief Executive Officer

02/22/2021 | 12:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oneida Hospitality Group, a leading provider of commercial foodservice and hospitality solutions to US and Canadian foodservice markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott McDaniel to Chief Executive Officer starting February 15, 2021. In his role, Scott will lead the management team for both the US and Canadian operations for foodservice and other away-from-home channels.

Scott joins OHG after serving as President of TriMark United East since 2018. TriMark is North America’s largest provider of design, equipment, and supplies to the foodservice industry. While leading TriMark’s largest distribution business, Scott directed a talented team of marketing, sales, and operations professionals to drive customer acquisition, expand profitability and deliver logistics efficiencies. In 2019, TriMark earned the coveted FE&S “Dealer of The Year” distinction with over $2 billion in sales. During his TriMark tenure, Scott served on the Board of Directors for Supply America and Allied Buying Corporation.

“The OHG family is incredibly excited to have Scott lead our team,” states Bryan O’Rourke, President of OHG. “I know Scott’s excellent management track record along with his deep understanding of the away-from-home markets, will make an immediate, positive impact on our business.”

Prior to joining TriMark, Scott served as the EVP North America for American Hotel Register Company, where he successfully grew volume and profit for the company’s national distribution business while restructuring the ecommerce program to increase revenues and customer retention. Preceding AHRC, Scott held several other executive leadership positions including President of Anderson Merchandisers, EVP/Chief Commercial Officer at CEC Entertainment, and SVP/General Manager for PepsiCo’s national food and beverage sales organization.

Scott earned his BS in Marketing from Elmhurst College and an MBA in Economics from the University of Tennessee Haslam College of Business.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:06pSALZGITTER AG : From Sell to Buy by Baader Bank
MD
01:06pADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
01:05pCLOUD SECURITY : Improve Cyber Hygiene with Resource Tagging
PU
01:05pGOLDREA RESOURCES : Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement
PU
01:05pQ FREE : Leaders to Help Lead #FREEtheMIBS Advisory Board
PU
01:05pOliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Targets Growth in Pregnancy Beauty After High Profile Mention
GL
01:05pHow Argonne is working to power a clean energy revolution
BU
01:05pOrganisational changes in HIAG's Board of Directors and Executive Board
TE
01:04pG4S : Allied bid wins G4S auction after long battle with GardaWorld
RE
01:04pBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1G4S PLC : G4S : Allied bid wins G4S auction after long battle with GardaWorld
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin drops after weekend climb to all-time high
3EUROSTOXX : EUROSTOXX 50 : European shares trim losses after ECB president's speech
4APPLE INC. : World shares slide on inflation fears, commodities surge
5VARTA AG : VARTA : Berenberg is now Neutral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ