Oneida Hospitality Group : Appoints Scott McDaniel Chief Executive Officer

Oneida Hospitality Group, a leading provider of commercial foodservice and hospitality solutions to US and Canadian foodservice markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott McDaniel to Chief Executive Officer starting February 15, 2021. In his role, Scott will lead the management team for both the US and Canadian operations for foodservice and other away-from-home channels.

Scott joins OHG after serving as President of TriMark United East since 2018. TriMark is North America’s largest provider of design, equipment, and supplies to the foodservice industry. While leading TriMark’s largest distribution business, Scott directed a talented team of marketing, sales, and operations professionals to drive customer acquisition, expand profitability and deliver logistics efficiencies. In 2019, TriMark earned the coveted FE&S “Dealer of The Year” distinction with over $2 billion in sales. During his TriMark tenure, Scott served on the Board of Directors for Supply America and Allied Buying Corporation.

“The OHG family is incredibly excited to have Scott lead our team,” states Bryan O’Rourke, President of OHG. “I know Scott’s excellent management track record along with his deep understanding of the away-from-home markets, will make an immediate, positive impact on our business.”

Prior to joining TriMark, Scott served as the EVP North America for American Hotel Register Company, where he successfully grew volume and profit for the company’s national distribution business while restructuring the ecommerce program to increase revenues and customer retention. Preceding AHRC, Scott held several other executive leadership positions including President of Anderson Merchandisers, EVP/Chief Commercial Officer at CEC Entertainment, and SVP/General Manager for PepsiCo’s national food and beverage sales organization.

Scott earned his BS in Marketing from Elmhurst College and an MBA in Economics from the University of Tennessee Haslam College of Business.

