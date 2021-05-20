Oneworld Management : names Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive His Excellency Mr Akbar Al Baker as Governing Board Chairman

The Governing Board of the oneworld® Alliance has appointed Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive His Excellency Mr Akbar Al Baker as Chairman.

He succeeds Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce, who had served in the role since September 2018.

As Chairman of the oneworld Governing Board, H.E. Mr Al Baker will oversee the alliance's governance, chair oneworld's Governing Board meetings and work closely with oneworld CEO Rob Gurney and the alliance's management team.

Having led Qatar Airways since its launch in 1997, H.E. Mr Al Baker is the longest-serving CEO of a oneworld member airline. Under his leadership, Qatar Airways has grown into one of the world's most highly-awarded airlines with an extensive global network, with plans to serve over 140 destinations by end of July 2021. Qatar Airways became a member of oneworld in October 2013.

An influential figure in the global aviation industry, H.E. Mr Al Baker served as Chairman of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Board of Governors from June 2018 to June 2019. He has served on IATA's Board of Governors since 2012. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Arab Air Carriers Organisation and a non-executive Director of Heathrow Airport Holdings. In addition, he serves as Secretary-General of Qatar National Tourism Council.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr Akbar Al Baker, said: 'I am honoured to have been chosen by my fellow board members to head the oneworld alliance Governing Board at a time when the industry is facing its biggest challenge. To represent and lead the oneworld alliance is a tremendous privilege, and I am grateful for the opportunity to represent an alliance that has played a pivotal role in maintaining global connectivity to support the transportation of essential workers, medical equipment and aid supplies throughout the pandemic.

'I look forward to serving as Chairman of the Governing Board and working with our alliance partners, oneworld CEO Rob Gurney and the oneworld team to provide more global connectivity, a seamless travel experience and more valuable loyalty offerings for our passengers.'

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said: 'As a founding member of oneworld, it has been an honour to serve as the Chairman of the alliance. Akbar is well placed to guide oneworld on its ongoing transformation and we look forward to working with him and member airlines to deliver even more value to oneworld customers.'

oneworld CEO Rob Gurney said: 'On behalf of the alliance, we want to thank Mr Joyce for his leadership of oneworld, including during a challenging period for the industry. Since Qatar Airways joined oneworld in 2013, it has been a leading contributor to the alliance and we are honoured to have His Excellency Mr Al Baker serve as our next Governing Board Chairman. We look forward to working with him to further strengthen and grow the alliance, as we position oneworld for an industry recovery.'

For media queries, please contact press@oneworld.com

About oneworld

oneworld brings together 14 world-class airlines - Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian, S7 Airlines and SriLankan Airlines, and more than 20 of their affiliates. Fiji Airways is a oneworld connect partner. oneworld member airlines work together to deliver consistently a superior, seamless travel experience, with special privileges and rewards for frequent flyers, including earning and redeeming miles and points across the entire alliance network. Top-tier cardholders (Emerald and Sapphire) enjoy access to airport lounges and are offered extra baggage allowances. The most regular travelers (Emerald) can also use fast track security lanes at select airports. Learn more about the oneworld Alliance at oneworld.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.