Onit Named to the Inc. 5000 for the Sixth Consecutive Year

08/23/2021 | 11:15am EDT
HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions, including contract lifecycle management, enterprise legal management and business process automation, today announced it has won another listing on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. This year, Inc. placed Onit in the top 25% with a three-year revenue growth of 408%.

This honor follows Onit’s inclusion in the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals, where it ranked number 44 (up from number 70 in 2020) on the list for the Top 250 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Texas. Onit landed on this prestigious list for the second year in a row, recording revenue growth of 273% over two years.

The award reflects the company’s continued aggressive growth. The Deloitte Fast 500, an annual ranking of the fastest-growing North American companies, ranked Onit at #190 on the list, with a three-year growth of 641% in 2020. The company also secured a top five spot on the 2021 Houston Business Journal’s Middle Market 50, with two-year revenue growth of 162.78%. This marks the second consecutive year that Onit has ranked in the top five on the list.

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the U.S. economy’s most dynamic segment, which added more than 610,000 jobs over the last three years. Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved exceptionally resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which is available now on newsstands.

About Onit        
Onit is a global leader of workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. With Onit, companies can transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management and legal holds, the company operates globally and helps transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar corporate legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. Onit helps customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.

Media inquiries:
Melanie Brenneman
Onit
(713) 294-7857
Melanie.brenneman@onit.com

 


Primary Logo


