Notices & Announcements Online Auction of Ringgit Banknotes with Special Serial Numbers Release Date: 26 Nov 2020

Bank Negara Malaysia is holding an online auction of Ringgit banknotes with special serial numbers from 23 to 28 November 2020. The auction is conducted by the Bank's appointed auctioneer, MNP Auctioneers (Central) Sdn. Bhd. (MNP) and bids can be placed at this link.



Ringgit banknotes with special serial numbers, such as sets of the first 10 banknotes (e.g. CC0000001-0000010) and super solid numbers with repetitive prefix (e.g. CC3333333) will be auctioned.



The online registration and bidding can be completed at www.best2bid.com. Further information on the auction can be obtained via MNP's website at www.mnp.com.myor MNP's customer service hotline at 017-400 6611.



