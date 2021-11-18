Log in
Online Auction of Ringgit Banknotes with Special Serial Numbers

11/18/2021 | 06:02am EST
Online Auction of Ringgit Banknotes with Special Serial Numbers Embargo : For immediate release Not for publication or broadcast before 1855 on Thursday, 18 November 2021
18 Nov 2021

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is currently holding an online auction of Ringgit banknotes with special serial numbers which opens until 20 November 2021. The auction is being conducted by BNM's appointed auctioneer, MNP Auctioneers (Central) Sdn. Bhd. (MNP) whereby bids can be placed via this link. MNP will begin the 'Live Auction' on 20 November 2021 (Saturday) at 11.00 a.m.

Ringgit banknotes with special serial numbers, such as sets of the first 10 banknotes (e.g. LL0000001-0000010) and super solid numbers with repetitive prefix (e.g. LL8888888) will be auctioned.

Online registration and bids can be completed via www.best2bid.com. Further information on the auction can be obtained through the MNP's website at www.mnp.com.my or its customer service hotline via 017-400 6661.

Bank Negara Malaysia
18 Nov 2021

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2021. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 11:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
