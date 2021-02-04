Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Online Broker tastyworks Launches Crypto Trading on Award-Winning Platform

02/04/2021 | 04:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Digital Assets Are Now Fully Integrated with Client Portfolios of Stocks, Options and Futures, and Available for Trading on tastyworks.

tastyworks, one of the fastest-growing online brokers, announced today that its platform now supports trading four of the most actively traded cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. With a combined market capitalization of over $735 billion1, the four represent the market power of the digital asset market and are an indication of its emergence as its own asset class.

“The recent surge in the prices of crypto like Bitcoin and Ethereum has increased customer interest in trading them,” said Scott Sheridan, CEO of tastyworks. “Our development team has built what we feel is one of the most secure, low-latency, and reliable digital asset order routing and execution systems out there. And most important, it lets our clients buy and sell them and monitor their positions alongside their stocks and options. We are the first major brokerage firm to offer this.”

Investors wishing to buy or sell cryptocurrencies have typically had to trade on a crypto exchange. Adding this functionality into the tastyworks platform is a step towards mainstreaming digital assets by giving self-directed investors the ability to add them to their equity portfolios.

“More of our viewers have been asking us about the ‘hows’ and ‘whys’ of trading Bitcoin and other cryptos,” said Tom Sosnoff, co-CEO of tastytrade, the online financial media network. “The ability to trade them directly on tastyworks is huge. Plus, we’ve been working on new statistical research on digital assets that will give traders a different perspective on their use. Stay tuned.”

tastyworks customers can request approval for their margin or cash accounts, and will be able to use symbols BTC (Bitcoin), ETH (Ethereum), LTC (Litecoin) and BCH (Bitcoin Cash) to see quotes, charts and trade them.

About tastyworks

Based out of Chicago, IL, tastyworks is a brokerage firm, creating a leading a financial revolution for the do-it-yourself investor. The brokerage firm was launched in 2017 by the same anti-Wall Street team that created thinkorswim in 1999 and tastytrade in 2011. tastyworks supports investors who want to actively manage their own money with a power platform, embedded engaging content, and a unique commission structure. tastyworks is a subsidiary of tastytrade. For more information visit www.tastyworks.com.

1 Figures taken from - https://coinmarketcap.com/


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02/03ST BARBARA : included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index
PU
02/03ABB : Financial information
PU
02/03SPIE : Nucléaire is changing its Management Committee
PU
02/03DEUTSCHE BANK : Annual Media Conference 2021 – live stream link
PU
02/03AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 January 20212021-02-04
PU
02/03CNP ASSURANCES : shows its commitment to employees with cancer by signing the “Cancer and Employment” charter
PU
02/03BIOGAIA : Year-end report 2020
PU
02/03COMPASS : Trading Update
PU
02/03Financial Inclusion Photo Challenge 2021
PU
02/03WOLTERS KLUWER : Share buyback transaction details January 28-February 3, 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : 'Reddit rally' stocks bounce on day after selloff, then dip after hours
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : American Airlines sending 13,000 furlough warnings as pandemic pain persists
3Investment banking boom lands Deutsche Bank first profit since 2014
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Qualcomm shares drop as chip supply constraints hold back sales
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : With Bezos out as Amazon CEO, is this the end of his ominous question-mark ema..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ