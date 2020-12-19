Log in
Online Gambling Comparison Site Compare.bet Awarded Colorado Vendor License

12/19/2020 | 07:24am EST
Compare.bet has successfully completed the registration process in Colorado and is now able to operate in the newly regulated US state.

Colorado is the second state license obtained by Compare.bet, following the company’s earlier New Jersey vendor license award.

Compare.bet has been assigned vendor ID 94452979.

“Sports betting in Colorado has started with a bang this year – handle has climbed impressively despite COVID-19, and we’re seeing plenty of appetite from both customers and bookies in the state,” said Luke Eales, founder of Compare.bet.

“We have a number of license applications in progress for other regulated US states. We are excited to serve the expanding US market with the best offers, fresh sports content and a range of comparison tools.”

Colorado betting handle hit new heights in December, surpassing $200m. The figure represented the State’s fifth month in a row of record-beating betting activity, and was almost double the handle recorded in August 2020.

It has been forecast that most US states will offer some form of licensed sports wagering in the next 2-3 years*. The impressive growth in revenue of newly-regulated states like Colorado continues to make a strong case for wider legalization across the country.

More information on Compare.bet US is available at the official site.

* Source: Eilers & Krejcik Gaming - https://www.forbes.com/sites/darrenheitner/2017/09/27/how-legalized-sports-betting-could-bring-in-6-03-billion-annually-by-2023/?sh=458ade7979ec

About Compare.bet

Compare.bet is a global gambling comparison site committed to helping its users make the right decisions when betting online. The site covers all gambling verticals, including casino, sports betting, poker and more. Users are offered features including operator comparison, odds, industry news and sports feature content. Safe gambling is a core focus within the organization – please see Compare.bet’s roadmap for responsible gambling and its Play Safe microsite for more.


© Business Wire 2020
