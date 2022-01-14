Online Grocer Farmstead Expanding to Chicago; High-quality Groceries, Delivered for Free, at Better Prices Than Local Supermarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmstead , the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets, announced today that it has opened the waitlist for its upcoming Chicago service launch. Waitlist signups will be limited to the first 1,000 customers. Customers can sign up here . Service is scheduled to begin in early 2022, and will initially be available in both the city of Chicago and nearby suburbs (see map here ), with delivery in as little as one hour.



Chicago is Farmstead’s fifth market - the company’s service originated in the San Francisco Bay area, and it also serves Miami, Fla. and Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham, NC. Farmstead quickly becomes a local favorite in each market for its great mix of local and national brands, no-fee delivery, convenience and fair prices. Customers can choose a same-day delivery slot (a 2 or 3-hr guaranteed delivery window) for one-off, every day ordering, or sign up for a free once-a-week delivery. All Farmstead deliveries are batched together with other orders in the same neighborhood, to reduce carbon emissions.

More than 70 percent of Farmstead customers eventually sign up for weekly deliveries, earning additional discounts on fresh staple products they purchase regularly, while getting guaranteed delivery windows each week.

Farmstead stands out from other offerings by leveraging proprietary AI technology and a dark store model—delivery-centric warehouses that generally serve a 50-mile radius—to maximize efficiency and reduce costs. As a result, Farmstead offers prices comparable to or lower than most supermarkets, but with free delivery to doorstep. The company is growing quickly, with plans to expand nationwide to a primarily suburban, mid-market audience.

“Chicagoans love grocery delivery - we’ve had hundreds of requests to expand our service there,” said Pradeep Elankumaran, co-founder and CEO at Farmstead. “Right now, their available delivery options come with high fees and markups. Farmstead will spoil Chicagoans with no fees, low prices, great customer service and delivery to both the city and the suburbs.”

Customers can sign up for Farmstead’s service at https://farmstead.vip/chicago .

Farmstead is eager to add local Chicago brands to its inventory - those interested can apply here .

About Farmstead

Farmstead is the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets. Using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Farmstead has reinvented the grocery buying experience and rewired how food moves across the country, to significantly reduce food waste and fulfill its mission of making high quality, locally sourced food accessible to everyone. Farmstead offers this same technology stack, Grocery OS, to grocers wishing to improve operations and compete more effectively against dominant e-commerce players. Visit https://www.farmsteadapp.com or follow @ farmsteadapp .

Media contact:

Gina Rezendes

617-640-8278

gina@big-swing.com