Online Language Learning Market to reach USD 21.57 billion by 2024, Cengage Learning Inc. and Duolingo Inc. Emerge as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the online language learning market and it is poised to grow by USD 21.57 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Language Learning Market 2020-2024
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19
Frequently Asked Questions-
-
What are the major trends in the market?
-
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in language learning is one of the major trends in the market.
-
Who are the top players in the market?
-
Cengage Learning Inc., Duolingo Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Inc., Sanako Corp., and Voxy Inc. are some of the major market participants.
-
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
-
Increasing enrollment of foreign students is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the threat from open sources restraints the market growth.
-
How big is the APAC market?
-
The APAC region will contribute 45% of market growth.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Cengage Learning Inc., Duolingo Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Inc., Sanako Corp., and Voxy Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing enrollment of foreign students will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Online Language Learning Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Online Languages Learning Market is segmented as below:
-
Language
-
English
-
Mandarin
-
Spanish
-
Others
-
Geography
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
North America
-
South America
-
MEA
-
Product
Online Language Learning Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online languages learning market report covers the following areas:
-
Online Language Learning Market Size
-
Online Language Learning Market Trends
-
Online Language Learning Market Analysis
This study identifies artificial Intelligence (AI) in language learning as one of the prime reasons driving the online language learning market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Online Language Learning Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist online languages learning market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the online languages learning market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the online languages learning market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online languages learning market vendors
