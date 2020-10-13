Log in
Online Language Learning Market to reach USD 21.57 billion by 2024, Cengage Learning Inc. and Duolingo Inc. Emerge as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio

10/13/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the online language learning market and it is poised to grow by USD 21.57 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005879/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Language Learning Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Language Learning Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • What are the major trends in the market?
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) in language learning is one of the major trends in the market.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • Cengage Learning Inc., Duolingo Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Inc., Sanako Corp., and Voxy Inc. are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
  • Increasing enrollment of foreign students is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the threat from open sources restraints the market growth.
  • How big is the APAC market?
  • The APAC region will contribute 45% of market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Cengage Learning Inc., Duolingo Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Inc., Sanako Corp., and Voxy Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing enrollment of foreign students will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Online Language Learning Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Online Languages Learning Market is segmented as below:

  • Language
    • English
    • Mandarin
    • Spanish
    • Others
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA
  • Product
    • Courses
    • Solutions
    • Apps

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41098

Online Language Learning Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online languages learning market report covers the following areas:

  • Online Language Learning Market Size
  • Online Language Learning Market Trends
  • Online Language Learning Market Analysis

This study identifies artificial Intelligence (AI) in language learning as one of the prime reasons driving the online language learning market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Online Language Learning Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist online languages learning market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the online languages learning market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the online languages learning market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online languages learning market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Courses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Solutions - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Apps - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Language

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Language
  • English - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Mandarin - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Spanish - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Language

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Cengage Learning Inc.
  • Duolingo Inc.
  • EF Education First Ltd.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
  • McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
  • New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.
  • Pearson Plc
  • Rosetta Stone Inc.
  • Sanako Corp.
  • Voxy Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

