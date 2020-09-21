Online Launch of the Latin American Economic Outlook 2020

Digital transformation can be a way out of the economic and social crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). Appropriate use of new technologies can help ease the burden of lockdown and social distancing by better connecting people, businesses, markets and institutions. It can also lay the ground for rebuilding more efficient economies, better public institutions and fairer societies.

However, this will only be possible if governments work with the private sector and the international community to make the digital transformation work for all: large segments of the population remain excluded from that process, and do not reap the benefits of digital technologies, such as e-learning and teleworking solutions.

The 2020 edition of the Latin American Economic Outlook (LEO) assesses the challenges and opportunities of the digital transformation for LAC, and provides recommendations for governments to strengthen their policies, so as use that process more efficiently, and foster more inclusive and sustainable development.

Since 2007, the annual Latin American Economic Outlook report has analysed issues related to economic and social development in Latin America. It is published jointly by the Development Centre of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), CAF -Development Bank of Latin America, and the European Commission.

The report will be launched on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Distinguished panellists will include:

H.E. Iván Duque Márquez, President of the Republic of Colombia

H.E. Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica

Ángel Gurría, Secretary General, OECD

Alicia Bárcena, Executive Secretary, ECLAC

Luis Carranza, Executive President, CAF Development Bank of Latin America

Moderator: Mario Pezzini, OECD Development Centre Director and Special Advisor to the OECD Secretary General on Development

