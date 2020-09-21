Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Online Launch of the Latin American Economic Outlook 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 11:20am EDT

Digital transformation can be a way out of the economic and social crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). Appropriate use of new technologies can help ease the burden of lockdown and social distancing by better connecting people, businesses, markets and institutions. It can also lay the ground for rebuilding more efficient economies, better public institutions and fairer societies.

However, this will only be possible if governments work with the private sector and the international community to make the digital transformation work for all: large segments of the population remain excluded from that process, and do not reap the benefits of digital technologies, such as e-learning and teleworking solutions.

The 2020 edition of the Latin American Economic Outlook (LEO) assesses the challenges and opportunities of the digital transformation for LAC, and provides recommendations for governments to strengthen their policies, so as use that process more efficiently, and foster more inclusive and sustainable development.

Since 2007, the annual Latin American Economic Outlook report has analysed issues related to economic and social development in Latin America. It is published jointly by the Development Centre of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), CAF -Development Bank of Latin America, and the European Commission.

The report will be launched on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Distinguished panellists will include:

  • H.E. Iván Duque Márquez, President of the Republic of Colombia
  • H.E. Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica
  • Ángel Gurría, Secretary General, OECD
  • Alicia Bárcena, Executive Secretary, ECLAC
  • Luis Carranza, Executive President, CAF Development Bank of Latin America

Moderator: Mario Pezzini, OECD Development Centre Director and Special Advisor to the OECD Secretary General on Development

This report will be embargoed until Thursday 24 September, 16:00 CET (10:00 EST).

To register or request an advance copy in English, please contact Bochra.Kriout@oecd.org (Tel: + 33 145 24 82 96).

More information about the report can be found at: http://www.latameconomy.org. You are invited to include this link in Internet articles associated with the report. Follow the launch at #EconomicOutlook & #LatinAmerica.

Important: the rules of the OECD embargo prohibit any radio or television broadcast, or online publication from sharing any information from the study before the end of the embargo period. The media that have been provided embargoed OECD material are informed that if there is a breach of the OECD's rules, they will automatically be excluded from receiving any future embargoed OECD information.

Press contacts:

- CAF: rvalls@caf.com; Tel: +57 (1) 743-7368

- ECLAC: prensa@cepal.org; Tel: + (56 2) 2 210 2040

- European Commission: Hannah.Cole@ec.europa.eu

- OECD Development Centre: Bochra.Kriout@oecd.org; Tel: +33 145 24 82 96

Disclaimer

ECLAC - Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 15:19:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:36aTRIUS INVESTMENTS : Completes Purchase of Gander West Property Near New Found Gold's Queensway Project
AQ
11:36aGibson Diagnostic Labs Provides Strategies on How to Protect Education Staff and Students From COVID-19
GL
11:35aASSYSTEM : First-half 2020 results
AQ
11:35aFederal Reserve Board issues Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on an approach to modernize regulations that implement the Community Reinvestment Act
PU
11:35aEnding offshore rig owners' bankruptcy nightmare requires a lot more scrapping
PU
11:35aBank of Jamaica 14-Day Auction Result 21 Sept 2020
PU
11:35aASSYSTEM : First-half 2020 results
GL
11:35aASSYSTEM : First-half 2020 results
GL
11:34aMITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:32aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Launches 12-week Cargo Service to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. : Nikola shares slump deepens as founder resigns
2Global banks seek to contain damage over £1.6 trillion of suspicious transfers
3ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : Considers Raising Up to GBP2.5 Billion to Improve Balance Sheet
4NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Last day of subscription period in the Subsequent Offering
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : 'FinCEN' documents reportedly show banks moved illicit funds - BuzzFeed, ICIJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group