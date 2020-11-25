Online Recruitment Market in US to Grow By $ 3.52 bn in 2020 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the online recruitment market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 3.52 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the online recruitment market in US. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CareerBuilder LLC, College Recruiter Inc., DHI Group Inc., LinkedIn Corp., Monster Worldwide Inc., OPTnation, Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Half International Inc., The Select Group LLC, and TopUSAJobs.com. are some of the major market participants. The innovations in the hiring process will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this online recruitment market in US forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Online recruitment market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Online recruitment market in US is segmented as below:

End-user Recruitment/employers Job Seekers

Industry Hospitality Manufacturing Healthcare BFSI Others



Online recruitment market in US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online recruitment market in US report covers the following areas:

Online recruitment market in US Size

Online recruitment market in US Trends

Online recruitment market in US Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increase in the use of AI-powered searches as one of the prime reasons driving the online recruitment market growth in US during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Online recruitment market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist online recruitment market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the online recruitment market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online recruitment market in US

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online recruitment market vendors in US

