Online Recruitment Market in US to Grow By $ 3.52 bn in 2020 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast | Technavio

11/25/2020 | 05:01am EST
Technavio has been monitoring the online recruitment market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 3.52 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Recruitment Market in US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Recruitment Market in US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the online recruitment market in US. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major trends in the market?
    Increase in the use of AI-powered searches is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 3.52 bn.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    CareerBuilder LLC, College Recruiter Inc., DHI Group Inc., LinkedIn Corp., Monster Worldwide Inc., OPTnation, Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Half International Inc., The Select Group LLC, and TopUSAJobs.com, are some of the major market participants.
  • What is the key market driver?
    The innovations in the hiring process is one of the major factors driving the market.
  • How big is the Recruitment market
    The recruitment segment will contribute 79% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CareerBuilder LLC, College Recruiter Inc., DHI Group Inc., LinkedIn Corp., Monster Worldwide Inc., OPTnation, Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Half International Inc., The Select Group LLC, and TopUSAJobs.com. are some of the major market participants. The innovations in the hiring process will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this online recruitment market in US forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Online recruitment market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Online recruitment market in US is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Recruitment/employers
    • Job Seekers
  • Industry
    • Hospitality
    • Manufacturing
    • Healthcare
    • BFSI
    • Others

Online recruitment market in US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online recruitment market in US report covers the following areas:

  • Online recruitment market in US Size
  • Online recruitment market in US Trends
  • Online recruitment market in US Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increase in the use of AI-powered searches as one of the prime reasons driving the online recruitment market growth in US during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Online recruitment market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist online recruitment market growth in US during the next five years
  • Estimation of the online recruitment market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the online recruitment market in US
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online recruitment market vendors in US

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user placement
  • Recruitment/employers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Job seekers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Industry

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Industry placement
  • Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Industry

Customer landscape

  • Volume drivers – External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • CareerBuilder LLC
  • College Recruiter Inc.
  • DHI Group Inc.
  • LinkedIn Corp.
  • Monster Worldwide Inc.
  • OPTnation
  • Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • Robert Half International Inc.
  • The Select Group LLC
  • TopUSAJobs.com

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
