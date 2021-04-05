Online Shopping in February 2021

|
1. Overview
The online shopping transaction value marked 13.7628 trillion won in February 2021, rising 15.2% from February 2020. The mobile shopping transaction value marked 9.7338 trillion won in February 2021, rising 20.2% from February 2020.
Compared to January 2021, the online and mobile shopping transaction value dropped by 8.7% and 8.2%, respectively.
The mobile shopping transaction value accounted for 70.7% of the total online shopping transaction value, which went up by 2.9%p from 67.8% in February 2020.
Online Shopping Transaction Value >
(100 million won, %, %p)
2020
|
2021
|
Month-on-month
Year-on-year
Annual
|
Feb.
Jan.p
|
Feb.p
Change
(Percent)
Change
(Percent)
change
|
change
◦ Total online shopping
1,594,384
119,459
150,771
137,628
-13,143
-8.7
18,169
15.2
transaction
value
(A)
Mobile shopping
1,082,659
80,955
105,998
97,338
-8,659
-8.2
16,383
20.2
transaction
value
(B)
Share of mobile shopping
67.9
67.8
70.3
70.7
-
0.4
-
2.9
transaction value (B/A)
2. Transaction Value by Group of Commodities
Online Shopping Transaction Value by Group of Commodities
Compared to February 2020, the online shopping transaction value of 'Travel arrangement and transportation services' and 'Cosmetics' declined by 18.6% and 14.1%, respectively. Whereas, the online shopping transaction value of 'Food services', 'Food & beverages' and 'Home electric appliances, electronic and telecommunication equipment' grew by 64.6%, 29.1% and 23.4%, respectively.
Compared to January 2021, the online shopping transaction value of 'Travel arrangement and transportation services' rose by 15.5%. In the meantime, the online shopping transaction value of 'Food & beverages', and 'Home electric appliances, electronic and telecommunication equipment' fell by 12.2% and 12.0%, respectively.
< Online Shopping Transaction Value by Group of Commodities >
(100 million won, %)
2020
2021
Month-on-month
Year-on-year
p
p
|
Percent
|
Percent
Annual
Feb.
Jan.
Feb.
Change
change
Change
change
◦ Total
|
1,594,384
119,459
150,771
137,628
-13,143
-8.7
18,169
15.2
- Home
|
electric
|
appliances
|
254,877
19,433
26,648
24,322
-2,327
-8.7
4,889
25.2
ㆍComputers and
73,495
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
computer-related appliances
|
electric
|
appliances,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
telecommunication equipment
- Books
|
35,024
2,808
3,568
3,072
-496
-13.9
265
9.4
ㆍBooks
|
24,150
1,905
2,588
2,135
-453
-17.5
229
12.0
ㆍOffice appliances and stationery
|
10,874
902
981
938
-43
-4.4
35
3.9
- Fashion
|
455,356
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ㆍClothing
|
150,154
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ㆍFootwear
|
28,794
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ㆍLuggage
|
27,301
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ㆍFashion and accessories
|
22,545
1,841
1,773
1,629
-144
-8.1
-212
-11.5
ㆍSports and leisure appliances
|
53,696
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ㆍCosmetics
|
124,311
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ㆍGoods for infants and children
|
48,557
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Food
|
products
258,925
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ㆍFood
|
& beverages
|
196,794
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ㆍAgriculture,
|
livestock and
|
62,131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
fishery products
|
- Household
|
goods
228,137
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ㆍHousehold
|
goods
|
145,052
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ㆍMotor vehicles,
|
and motor
|
21,845
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
vehicle parts &
|
accessories
|
|
|
49,944
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ㆍPet products
|
11,296
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Services
|
|
323,629
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ㆍTravel arrangement and
|
82,347
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transportation services
|
ㆍCulture and leisure services
|
8,926
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ㆍE-coupon services
|
42,662
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ㆍFood
|
services
|
173,336
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ㆍMiscellaneous
|
16,357
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Others
|
|
38,435
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 03:53:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|