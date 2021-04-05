Log in
Online Shopping in February 2021

04/05/2021 | 11:54pm EDT
Online Shopping in February 2021

1. Overview

  • The online shopping transaction value marked 13.7628 trillion won in February 2021, rising 15.2% from February 2020. The mobile shopping transaction value marked 9.7338 trillion won in February 2021, rising 20.2% from February 2020.
  • Compared to January 2021, the online and mobile shopping transaction value dropped by 8.7% and 8.2%, respectively.
  • The mobile shopping transaction value accounted for 70.7% of the total online shopping transaction value, which went up by 2.9%p from 67.8% in February 2020.
    • Online Shopping Transaction Value >

(100 million won, %, %p)

2020

2021

Month-on-month

Year-on-year

Annual

Feb.

Jan.p

Feb.p

Change

(Percent)

Change

(Percent)

change

change

◦ Total online shopping

1,594,384

119,459

150,771

137,628

-13,143

-8.7

18,169

15.2

transaction

value

(A)

Mobile shopping

1,082,659

80,955

105,998

97,338

-8,659

-8.2

16,383

20.2

transaction

value

(B)

Share of mobile shopping

67.9

67.8

70.3

70.7

-

0.4

-

2.9

transaction value (B/A)

2. Transaction Value by Group of Commodities

  • Online Shopping Transaction Value by Group of Commodities
  • Compared to February 2020, the online shopping transaction value of 'Travel arrangement and transportation services' and 'Cosmetics' declined by 18.6% and 14.1%, respectively. Whereas, the online shopping transaction value of 'Food services', 'Food & beverages' and 'Home electric appliances, electronic and telecommunication equipment' grew by 64.6%, 29.1% and 23.4%, respectively.
  • Compared to January 2021, the online shopping transaction value of 'Travel arrangement and transportation services' rose by 15.5%. In the meantime, the online shopping transaction value of 'Food & beverages', and 'Home electric appliances, electronic and telecommunication equipment' fell by 12.2% and 12.0%, respectively.

< Online Shopping Transaction Value by Group of Commodities >

(100 million won, %)

2020

2021

Month-on-month

Year-on-year

p

p

Percent

Percent

Annual

Feb.

Jan.

Feb.

Change

change

Change

change

◦ Total

1,594,384

119,459

150,771

137,628

-13,143

-8.7

18,169

15.2

- Home

electric

appliances

254,877

19,433

26,648

24,322

-2,327

-8.7

4,889

25.2

Computers and

73,495

6,087

7,934

7,847

-87

-1.1

1,760

28.9

computer-related appliances

Home

electric

appliances,

electronic and

181,382

13,346

18,715

16,475

-2,240

-12.0

3,129

23.4

telecommunication equipment

- Books

35,024

2,808

3,568

3,072

-496

-13.9

265

9.4

Books

24,150

1,905

2,588

2,135

-453

-17.5

229

12.0

Office appliances and stationery

10,874

902

981

938

-43

-4.4

35

3.9

- Fashion

455,356

32,776

35,838

32,589

-3,249

-9.1

-187

-0.6

Clothing

150,154

9,494

10,904

10,013

-891

-8.2

520

5.5

Footwear

28,794

1,915

2,028

2,145

117

5.8

229

12.0

Luggage

27,301

2,108

2,282

2,374

92

4.0

266

12.6

Fashion and accessories

22,545

1,841

1,773

1,629

-144

-8.1

-212

-11.5

Sports and leisure appliances

53,696

2,978

3,930

3,628

-302

-7.7

649

21.8

Cosmetics

124,311

10,486

10,806

9,006

-1,801

-16.7

-1,480

-14.1

Goods for infants and children

48,557

3,955

4,115

3,796

-320

-7.8

-159

-4.0

- Food

products

258,925

19,460

29,299

25,635

-3,664

-12.5

6,175

31.7

Food

& beverages

196,794

14,829

21,790

19,141

-2,649

-12.2

4,312

29.1

Agriculture,

livestock and

62,131

4,631

7,509

6,494

-1,015

-13.5

1,863

40.2

fishery products

- Household

goods

228,137

17,728

20,512

18,560

-1,952

-9.5

832

4.7

Household

goods

145,052

11,573

13,035

11,609

-1,426

-10.9

37

0.3

Motor vehicles,

and motor

21,845

1,616

1,555

1,548

-7

-0.5

-68

-4.2

vehicle parts &

accessories

Furniture

49,944

3,681

4,873

4,471

-403

-8.3

789

21.4

Pet products

11,296

858

1,048

932

-116

-11.1

74

8.6

- Services

323,629

24,002

31,735

30,746

-989

-3.1

6,744

28.1

Travel arrangement and

82,347

7,079

4,987

5,759

772

15.5

-1,320

-18.6

transportation services

Culture and leisure services

8,926

656

343

767

424

123.5

111

16.9

E-coupon services

42,662

3,292

4,405

3,867

-538

-12.2

576

17.5

Food

services

173,336

11,353

20,310

18,685

-1,625

-8.0

7,332

64.6

Miscellaneous

16,357

1,623

1,690

1,668

-22

-1.3

45

2.8

- Others

38,435

3,252

3,169

2,703

-466

-14.7

-548

-16.9

