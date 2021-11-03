Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Online Shopping in September 2021

11/03/2021 | 12:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Online Shopping in September 2021

1. Overview

  • The online shopping transaction value marked 16.2151 trillion won in September 2021, rising 17.0% from September 2020. The mobile shopping transaction value marked 11.7378 trillion won in September 2021, rising 23.9% from September 2020.
  • Compared to August 2021, the online and mobile shopping transaction value grew by 2.4% and 2.0%, respectively.
  • The mobile shopping transaction value accounted for 72.4% of the total online shopping transaction value, which went up by 4.0%p from 68.4% in September 2020.
    • Online Shopping Transaction Value >

(100 million won, %, %p)

2020

2021

Month-on-month

Year-on-year

Annual

Sep.

Aug.p

Sep.p

Change

(Percent)

Change

(Percent)

change

change

◦ Total online shopping

1,594,384

138,576

158,274

162,151

3,877

2.4

23,575

17.0

transaction

value

(A)

Mobile shopping

1,082,659

94,722

115,120

117,378

2,259

2.0

22,656

23.9

transaction

value

(B)

Share of mobile shopping

67.9

68.4

72.7

72.4

-

-0.3

-

4.0

transaction value (B/A)

2. Transaction Value by Group of Commodities

  • Online Shopping Transaction Value by Group of Commodities
  • Compared to September 2020, the online shopping transaction value of 'Cosmetics' declined by 5.9%. Whereas, the online shopping transaction value of 'Food services', 'Home electric appliances, electronic and telecommunication equipment', and 'Travel arrangement and transportation services' grew by 36.8%, 25.8% and 40.0%, respectively.
  • Compared to August 2021, the online shopping transaction value of 'Food services' fell by 9.4%. In the meantime, the online shopping transaction value of 'Clothing' and 'Agriculture, livestock and fishery products' increased by 26.6% and 19.3%, respectively.

< Online Shopping Transaction Value by Group of Commodities >

(100 million won, %)

2020

2021

Month-on-month

Year-on-year

p

p

Percent

Percent

Annual

Sep.

Aug.

Sep.

Change

change

Change

change

◦ Total

1,594,384

138,576

158,274

162,151

3,877

2.4

23,575

17.0

- Home

electric

appliances

254,877

20,237

26,065

24,702

-1,363

-5.2

4,465

22.1

Computers and

73,495

6,069

7,291

6,879

-411

-5.6

810

13.4

computer-related appliances

Home

electric

appliances,

electronic and

181,382

14,168

18,774

17,823

-951

-5.1

3,655

25.8

telecommunication equipment

- Books

35,024

3,079

3,064

3,114

51

1.7

35

1.1

Books

24,150

2,206

2,186

2,165

-21

-1.0

-41

-1.9

Office appliances and stationery

10,874

874

878

950

72

8.2

76

8.7

- Fashion

455,356

36,815

35,580

39,903

4,323

12.2

3,088

8.4

Clothing

150,154

11,493

10,502

13,291

2,789

26.6

1,798

15.6

Footwear

28,794

2,163

2,078

2,198

120

5.8

35

1.6

Luggage

27,301

2,236

2,524

2,614

90

3.6

378

16.9

Fashion and accessories

22,545

1,656

1,912

1,924

12

0.6

269

16.2

Sports and leisure appliances

53,696

4,580

5,088

5,504

416

8.2

924

20.2

Cosmetics

124,311

10,742

9,197

10,108

911

9.9

-635

-5.9

Goods for infants and children

48,557

3,946

4,278

4,263

-15

-0.3

318

8.1

- Food

products

258,925

27,659

28,190

30,365

2,176

7.7

2,707

9.8

Food

& beverages

196,794

20,328

21,440

22,313

872

4.1

1,985

9.8

Agriculture,

livestock and

62,131

7,330

6,749

8,052

1,303

19.3

722

9.8

fishery products

- Household

goods

228,137

20,199

22,818

23,291

473

2.1

3,093

15.3

Household

goods

145,052

12,528

14,256

14,272

17

0.1

1,744

13.9

Motor vehicles,

and motor

21,845

2,181

2,995

3,501

506

16.9

1,320

60.5

vehicle parts &

accessories

Furniture

49,944

4,526

4,456

4,418

-39

-0.9

-108

-2.4

Pet products

11,296

964

1,111

1,100

-11

-1.0

137

14.2

- Services

323,629

27,684

40,027

38,161

-1,866

-4.7

10,477

37.8

Travel arrangement and

82,347

5,546

8,057

7,762

-295

-3.7

2,216

40.0

transportation services

Culture and leisure services

8,926

622

1,012

969

-43

-4.3

348

55.9

E-coupon services

42,662

4,016

4,818

5,314

496

10.3

1,298

32.3

Food

services

173,336

16,036

24,194

21,930

-2,264

-9.4

5,895

36.8

Miscellaneous

16,357

1,464

1,945

2,185

240

12.3

721

49.2

- Others

38,435

2,904

2,531

2,614

83

3.3

-289

-10.0

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 04:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:39aAsian currencies weaken ahead of Fed rate outlook
RE
01:38aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Investors Seen Wary Ahead -2-
DJ
01:32aAccess Bank Commemorates World Hepatitis Day
PU
01:32aBuilding Long-term Relationships
PU
01:32aStrong Orders Performance and -2-
DJ
01:32aStrong Orders Performance and Continued Margin Expansion. Global Supply Chains Remain Constrained.
DJ
01:32aYOC AG : YOC AG with revenue growth of around 20% in the first nine months of 2021 - VIS.X(R) platform leads to further expansion of profitability in Q4/2021
EQ
01:31aPRESS RELEASE : YOC AG: YOC AG with revenue growth of around 20% in the first nine months of 2021 - VIS.X(R) platform leads to further expansion of profitability in Q4/2021
DJ
01:30aRealty, metals lift Indian stocks ahead of SBI results, Fed verdict
RE
01:30aRealty, metals lift Indian stocks ahead of SBI results, Fed verdict
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Finan..
2Deere strike set to continue as workers reject second contract
3Avis shares soar in meme-like rally, hedge fund makes possibly billions
4Financial Statements - 2021 3Q
5China opposes U.S. revocation of China Telecom license

HOT NEWS