|
Online Shopping in September 2021
1. Overview
The online shopping transaction value marked 16.2151 trillion won in September 2021, rising 17.0% from September 2020. The mobile shopping transaction value marked 11.7378 trillion won in September 2021, rising 23.9% from September 2020.
Compared to August 2021, the online and mobile shopping transaction value grew by 2.4% and 2.0%, respectively.
The mobile shopping transaction value accounted for 72.4% of the total online shopping transaction value, which went up by 4.0%p from 68.4% in September 2020.
Online Shopping Transaction Value >
(100 million won, %, %p)
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
Month-on-month
|
Year-on-year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
Sep.
|
Aug.p
|
|
Sep.p
|
Change
|
(Percent)
|
Change
|
(Percent)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
◦ Total online shopping
|
1,594,384
|
|
138,576
|
158,274
|
|
162,151
|
3,877
|
2.4
|
23,575
|
17.0
|
|
transaction
|
value
|
(A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mobile shopping
|
1,082,659
|
|
94,722
|
115,120
|
|
117,378
|
2,259
|
2.0
|
22,656
|
23.9
|
|
transaction
|
value
|
(B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of mobile shopping
|
67.9
|
|
68.4
|
72.7
|
|
72.4
|
-
|
-0.3
|
-
|
4.0
|
|
transaction value (B/A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Transaction Value by Group of Commodities
-
Online Shopping Transaction Value by Group of Commodities
-
Compared to September 2020, the online shopping transaction value of 'Cosmetics' declined by 5.9%. Whereas, the online shopping transaction value of 'Food services', 'Home electric appliances, electronic and telecommunication equipment', and 'Travel arrangement and transportation services' grew by 36.8%, 25.8% and 40.0%, respectively.
-
Compared to August 2021, the online shopping transaction value of 'Food services' fell by 9.4%. In the meantime, the online shopping transaction value of 'Clothing' and 'Agriculture, livestock and fishery products' increased by 26.6% and 19.3%, respectively.
< Online Shopping Transaction Value by Group of Commodities >
(100 million won, %)
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
Month-on-month
|
Year-on-year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
p
|
p
|
|
Percent
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
Sep.
|
Aug.
|
|
Sep.
|
Change
|
change
|
Change
|
change
|
◦ Total
|
|
|
|
1,594,384
|
138,576
|
158,274
|
162,151
|
3,877
|
2.4
|
23,575
|
17.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Home
|
electric
|
appliances
|
254,877
|
20,237
|
26,065
|
24,702
|
-1,363
|
-5.2
|
4,465
|
22.1
|
ㆍComputers and
|
73,495
|
6,069
|
7,291
|
6,879
|
-411
|
-5.6
|
810
|
13.4
|
computer-related appliances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ㆍHome
|
electric
|
appliances,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
electronic and
|
|
181,382
|
14,168
|
18,774
|
17,823
|
-951
|
-5.1
|
3,655
|
25.8
|
telecommunication equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Books
|
|
|
35,024
|
3,079
|
3,064
|
3,114
|
51
|
1.7
|
35
|
1.1
|
ㆍBooks
|
|
|
|
24,150
|
2,206
|
2,186
|
2,165
|
-21
|
-1.0
|
-41
|
-1.9
|
ㆍOffice appliances and stationery
|
10,874
|
874
|
878
|
950
|
72
|
8.2
|
76
|
8.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Fashion
|
|
|
455,356
|
36,815
|
35,580
|
39,903
|
4,323
|
12.2
|
3,088
|
8.4
|
ㆍClothing
|
|
|
150,154
|
11,493
|
10,502
|
13,291
|
2,789
|
26.6
|
1,798
|
15.6
|
ㆍFootwear
|
|
|
28,794
|
2,163
|
2,078
|
2,198
|
120
|
5.8
|
35
|
1.6
|
ㆍLuggage
|
|
|
27,301
|
2,236
|
2,524
|
2,614
|
90
|
3.6
|
378
|
16.9
|
ㆍFashion and accessories
|
22,545
|
1,656
|
1,912
|
1,924
|
12
|
0.6
|
269
|
16.2
|
ㆍSports and leisure appliances
|
53,696
|
4,580
|
5,088
|
5,504
|
416
|
8.2
|
924
|
20.2
|
ㆍCosmetics
|
|
|
124,311
|
10,742
|
9,197
|
10,108
|
911
|
9.9
|
-635
|
-5.9
|
ㆍGoods for infants and children
|
48,557
|
3,946
|
4,278
|
4,263
|
-15
|
-0.3
|
318
|
8.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Food
|
products
|
258,925
|
27,659
|
28,190
|
30,365
|
2,176
|
7.7
|
2,707
|
9.8
|
ㆍFood
|
& beverages
|
196,794
|
20,328
|
21,440
|
22,313
|
872
|
4.1
|
1,985
|
9.8
|
ㆍAgriculture,
|
livestock and
|
62,131
|
7,330
|
6,749
|
8,052
|
1,303
|
19.3
|
722
|
9.8
|
fishery products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Household
|
goods
|
228,137
|
20,199
|
22,818
|
23,291
|
473
|
2.1
|
3,093
|
15.3
|
ㆍHousehold
|
goods
|
145,052
|
12,528
|
14,256
|
14,272
|
17
|
0.1
|
1,744
|
13.9
|
ㆍMotor vehicles,
|
and motor
|
21,845
|
2,181
|
2,995
|
3,501
|
506
|
16.9
|
1,320
|
60.5
|
vehicle parts &
|
accessories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ㆍFurniture
|
|
|
49,944
|
4,526
|
4,456
|
4,418
|
-39
|
-0.9
|
-108
|
-2.4
|
ㆍPet products
|
|
11,296
|
964
|
1,111
|
1,100
|
-11
|
-1.0
|
137
|
14.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Services
|
|
|
323,629
|
27,684
|
40,027
|
38,161
|
-1,866
|
-4.7
|
10,477
|
37.8
|
ㆍTravel arrangement and
|
82,347
|
5,546
|
8,057
|
7,762
|
-295
|
-3.7
|
2,216
|
40.0
|
transportation services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ㆍCulture and leisure services
|
8,926
|
622
|
1,012
|
969
|
-43
|
-4.3
|
348
|
55.9
|
ㆍE-coupon services
|
42,662
|
4,016
|
4,818
|
5,314
|
496
|
10.3
|
1,298
|
32.3
|
ㆍFood
|
services
|
|
173,336
|
16,036
|
24,194
|
21,930
|
-2,264
|
-9.4
|
5,895
|
36.8
|
ㆍMiscellaneous
|
|
16,357
|
1,464
|
1,945
|
2,185
|
240
|
12.3
|
721
|
49.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Others
|
|
|
38,435
|
2,904
|
2,531
|
2,614
|
83
|
3.3
|
-289
|
-10.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|