June 2 (Reuters) - Online fashion giant Shein is preparing to file a prospectus with UK's Financial Conduct Authority for approval ahead of its potential London float which could value it at about 50 billion pounds ($63.70 billion), Sky News reported on Sunday, citing sources. ($1 = 0.7850 pounds) (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ros Russell)