Onpoint Industrial Services Merges with CertifiedSafety, Inc.

04/13/2021
Merger positions Onpoint as an industry leader

Onpoint Industrial Services, LLC announced today its merger with CertifiedSafety, Inc., and its subsidiary – Calculated Controls. The combination of these companies establishes a premier provider of industrial safety, logistics and turnaround management services in North America.

Certified Safety, with its 20-year history in providing leading-edge safety solutions to the refining and petrochemical industries, combined with Calculated Controls’ exceptional project controls professionals, are a natural fit with Onpoint’s current scope of offerings.

“Bringing together these leading organizations expands our footprint across North America and creates one of the broadest ranges of safety, logistics, and turnaround management services in the industry today,” said Onpoint CEO Liz Crow. “Our combined best practices, deployed by our highly skilled field leadership, provide a single source of support for our customers in all aspects of their maintenance activities.”

Private equity firms The CapStreet Group and HCI Equity Partners will continue as shareholders in the combined entity. Liz Crow, CEO of Onpoint, will lead the united company as CEO on its continued journey. Tony Spencer, CEO of CertifiedSafety and Calculated Controls, will transition to an advisory role serving on the Board of Directors of the new company.

“This agreement uniquely positions us for sustainable, profitable growth while remaining focused on operational excellence,” said Spencer. “We’re so pleased to join forces with Onpoint, a well-respected company in the industry. And with our complementary industry leading services, we will be able to continue to support our customers with highest standards of quality, safety and service.”

More About Onpoint Industrial Services

Onpoint Industrial Services, LLC offers a unique set of services designed to facilitate the safe and efficient flow of people, materials, and equipment for routine maintenance, turnarounds and capital projects. By applying people, process, and technology, Onpoint satisfies every logistics requirement of these complex activities. For more information, visit onpoint-us.com

More About CertifiedSafety

Based in League City, TX, CertifiedSafety provides cost-effective, scalable, and proven solutions to solve safety-related challenges for the petroleum and chemical industries. CertifiedSafety brings deep experience, industry-leading safety practices, highly qualified and trained personnel at every level, and safety leadership to drive up safety certainty and project success. For more information, visit www.certifiedsafety.net

About The CapStreet Group

The CapStreet Group is a Houston, Texas based private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies. CapStreet targets companies focused on industrial products and distribution, software and tech-enabled business services. CapStreet’s approach is to partner with excellent management teams to build out corporate infrastructure, accelerate growth and profitability, and create long term sustainable businesses. For more information, visit The CapStreet Group website, www.capstreet.com.

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI makes majority investments in businesses within North America in large, fragmented markets. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.


© Business Wire 2021
