Onset Financial Achieves Record-Breaking Growth for the Third Year In a Row

For the third year in a row, Onset Financial has obliterated their previous year's funding totals with over $550M in total lease transactions. This staggering number represents a nearly 90% increase in year-over-year total business volume.

"One of the things that separates Onset from other companies is our willingness to reinvest in our people," said CEO & Founder Justin Nielsen. "Whether you look at our facilities, events, swag, or our processes, we are doing what it takes to create a successful environment. And it pays off – as you look at our trends, we've gone from the 21st largest independent in 2018, to 12th in 2019, to 8th in 2020, and now we finished up 2021 projected to be 3rd largest."

Incredible new business volume wasn't the only highlight of 2021 for Onset Financial. Over the year, Onset and its leadership won over ten prestigious awards. These awards include Best of State, Inc. Best Workplaces, Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplaces, Globee CEO of the Year, and Utah Business CXO of the Year. This recognition comes in addition to being named the 8th Largest Independent Leasing Company by Monitor Magazine, the leading source for equipment leasing news.

"Achieving these great successes does not come easily," said Melinda Haynes, President of Onset Financial. "It requires an incredible amount of dedication and hard work. We have our phenomenal team to thank for the strides we've made in 2021, and I can't wait to see what we accomplish in 2022."

In addition to its business successes, 2021 was full of giving back for Onset Financial. Onset's 501©3 organization, Onset Gives, committed its resources to the awareness and early detection of breast cancer. These efforts included changing the Onset Financial logo from blue to breast cancer pink, hosting the Intermountain Healthcare Mobile Mammography Unit at the Salt Lake campus, and holding a gala in honor of those affected by breast cancer. In addition, donations collected are funding a breast cancer awareness campaign throughout the Salt Lake Valley, beginning with two billboards posted along I-15.

About Onset Financial, Inc. – Founded in 2008, Onset Financial, Inc. is a dominant force and leader in the equipment lease and finance industry. Onset offers flexibility in leasing structures which has allowed them to fund over $1.8 Billion for companies that range from small businesses to the Fortune 500. Onset has an award-winning culture with over a decade of consistent growth. Onset’s team has decades of experience which has propelled the organization to top-tier success. For more information, please call 801-878-0600 or visit www.onsetfinancial.com.

