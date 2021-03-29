Log in
Onset Financial Continues a Record-Breaking Year with Over $100M Funded in Q1 2021

03/29/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
Onset Financial has broken another record – That is the message being conveyed to the equipment finance marketplace as Onset has funded over $125 million in leases this quarter – surpassing the total annual fundings of 2018 in under 90 days.

“Our team was fueled by the momentum of a record-breaking 2020, and without their herculean efforts, we could not have funded $125 million this quickly,” said Onset Financial CEO & Founder Justin Nielsen. “The way our team came together and focused on a singular goal is exactly what Onset represents.”

Onset’s team and the strong relationships with their trusted funding partners allow them to fund complex structures. This flexibility was crucial in making this milestone attainable.

“No matter what the scenario is,” said President Melinda Haynes, “Our relationships have been the key to success. Everyone at this company is working to create the best experience for each and every one of our customers – This commitment to excellence continues to show in our results.”

With this phenomenal beginning to 2021, coupled with the opening of a brand-new office in St. George, Utah, Onset continues to experience record-breaking growth.

Onset was named the nation’s 12th largest independent equipment leasing company in 2020 by Monitor Daily Magazine.

About Onset Financial, Inc. – Founded in 2008, Onset Financial, Inc. is an industry leader in equipment leasing and financing. Onset’s seasoned Management Team has decades of equipment leasing experience and key industry relationships that enable Onset to offer additional flexibility in lease structuring. For more information please call 801-878-0600 or visit www.onsetfinancial.com.


© Business Wire 2021
