Onset Financial Funds $63M in January, 2021!

02/02/2021 | 09:33am EST
Onset Financial, a leading independent equipment leasing company in the U.S., achieved another unprecedented January with $63M in fundings, making it the highest funding month in company history. This accomplishment is subsequent to Onset’s record-breaking 2020.

For the third consecutive year, Onset has started off with a record-breaking January. Justin Nielsen, Utah Business CEO of the Year for 2020, has built a team at Onset with industry standouts in their respective fields, all who have a relentless passion to provide excellence for their customers.

“We are thrilled to have achieved another record-breaking January, coming off of our best year ever,” said Melinda Haynes, President, “Our priority has always been to exceed our client expectations by providing excellent execution in getting them their needed capital fast. That focus is helping to make great things happen at Onset.”

“This month was our best yet, thanks to the collective effort from our tremendous team, key partnerships, and clients. Beginning 2021 with such extraordinary success is empowering and we are looking forward to continuing this momentum throughout the year,” said Justin Nielsen, Founder and CEO of Onset Financial.

Onset was named the nation’s 12th largest Independent Equipment Leasing Company in 2020 by Monitor Daily Magazine.

About Onset Financial, Inc. – Founded in 2008, Onset Financial, Inc. is an industry leader in equipment leasing and financing. Onset’s seasoned Management Team has decades of equipment leasing experience and key industry relationships that enable Onset to offer additional flexibility in lease structuring. For more information please call 801-878-0600 or visit www.onsetfinancial.com.


© Business Wire 2021
