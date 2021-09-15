Ontada : Launches HOPE Studies, Empowering Oncologists to Leverage Real-World Data and Address Healthcare Disparities

New research program enables providers to investigate unanswered questions through retrospective, non-interventional studies

Ontada™, a McKesson business focused on real-world data and evidence, clinical education and provider technology, announced the launch of Health Outcomes Powered by Evidence (HOPE)™ Studies. Ontada will partner with providers in The US Oncology Network (The Network) to select, conduct and publish new studies to advance patient care, beginning with a focus on addressing healthcare disparities.

“At Ontada, we believe in the power of conducting observational and non-interventional research with real-world oncology data to answer some of the most pressing questions in cancer, while recognizing our responsibility to leverage the information available to us to enhance patient care,” said Susan Shiff, PhD, MBA, president, Ontada. “Providers are on the front lines of patient care and have invaluable insights to those questions that need to be answered. Together, our shared passion for impactful research will fuel HOPE Studies.”

HOPE Studies enable eligible providers in The Network to propose non-interventional, retrospective research ideas and, for selected proposals, leverage Ontada’s vast real-world datasets and research capabilities. The program is open to submissions year-round, and periodically a committee of oncologists and researchers from Ontada and The Network will review submissions for consideration.

“It’s an amazing opportunity when providers can be even more involved in shaping the future of cancer care, and HOPE Studies allow providers in The US Oncology Network to do just that,” said Marcus Neubauer, MD, chief medical officer, The US Oncology Network. “This program allows community oncologists to work with Ontada experts to harness the power of real-world data to answer important questions that otherwise may not be answered through traditional clinical research. It’s an exciting venture, and I look forward to the research that will come from the collaboration.”

Eligibility and Selection Criteria

HOPE Studies are open to providers at practices in The Network who use the iKnowMed℠ electronic health record and have executed an agreement for retrospective research services, which are provided by Ontada. Research proposals will be assessed against the following criteria:

1.) Focus areas: At the outset, HOPE Studies will focus on research questions that help to address health disparities in cancer care. Over time, the program may expand to additional areas of interest.

2.) Feasibility: The proposed study needs to be conducted via non-interventional, retrospective research with an adequate sample size and power to address the question.

3.) Impact on cancer care: The answers to the research proposal need to have the potential to impact the way cancer care is delivered and/or improve cancer patient outcomes.

Ontada, dedicated to improving the lives of more cancer patients, has established itself as an organization that conducts leading non-interventional oncology research with more than 175 real-world evidence study publications covering over 30 oncology indications, including several rare diseases. To learn more about HOPE Studies, visit ontada.com. For questions about The US Oncology Network, including information on how to join the organization of more than 1,400 independent, community-based physicians, visit usoncology.com.

About Ontada

Ontada is an oncology insights and technology business dedicated to transforming the fight against cancer. Part of McKesson Corporation, we support science through our data, technology and channels, which accelerate innovation for life science companies, support the education of community oncology providers and advance patient care. Together with our partners, we improve the lives of cancer patients. For more information, visit ontada.com or follow @OntadaOncology.

About The US Oncology Network

Every day, The US Oncology Network (The Network) helps more than 1,400 independent physicians deliver value-based, integrated care to patients — close to home. Through The Network, these independent doctors come together to form a community of shared expertise and resources dedicated to advancing local cancer care and to delivering better patient outcomes. The Network provides practices with access to coordinated resources, best business practices, and the experience, infrastructure and support of McKesson Corporation. This collaboration allows the providers in The Network to focus on the health of their patients, while McKesson focuses on the health of their practices. The Network is committed to the success of independent practices, everywhere.

