Ontada : Appoints Susan Shiff, Ph.D., MBA, as President

Oncology insights and real-world evidence expert will lead strategy, growth and innovation

OntadaTM, McKesson’s oncology technology and insights business, announced today that respected real-world data expert Susan Shiff has joined as President. In this role, Shiff will continue to build on Ontada’s momentum in delivering real-world insights to transform the fight against cancer. As Ontada’s new leader, Shiff will be focused on accelerating business growth by continuing to enhance its world-class suite of oncology provider technologies, while leveraging the business’ deep expertise in oncology insights, data and real-world evidence (RWE) to improve patient outcomes.

“Widely considered a thought leader in the application of secondary data and insights, we are thrilled that Susan has chosen to lead the Ontada team,” said Kirk Kaminsky, president, U.S. Pharmaceutical, McKesson. “Susan brings a deep understanding of the importance of real-world data to support life sciences companies in the development through commercialization of therapies. Her impressive background on the oncology patient journey will help guide the development of Ontada’s technology offerings for community oncologists. I would also like to thank Derek Rago for serving as Interim President for Ontada and leading the business through its launch.”

Derek Rago will remain with McKesson and has been named senior vice president of strategic initiatives for Ontada.

Shiff has more than 30 years of progressive experience with life science and healthcare companies. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President & Head for Merck & Co, Inc.’s Center for Observational and Real-World Evidence. She also helped define the investment strategy for the $500MM Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, including new ventures with digital health companies. Prior to Merck, Shiff began her career with the Center of Disease Control and Prevention and also worked for life science leaders including Johnson & Johnson, Roche and Pfizer. Shiff holds an M.B.A. from Cornell University and a Ph.D. from the University of California at Los Angeles.

“I believe in the impact that real-world data and evidence can have on drug discovery, development and commercialization, in addition to helping clinicians inform their treatment decisions,” said Shiff. “I am excited to join Ontada and lead our mission to help transform the fight against cancer.”

About Ontada

Ontada is an oncology technology and insights business dedicated to transforming the fight against cancer. Part of McKesson Corporation, Ontada was founded on the core belief that precise insights – delivered exactly at the point of need – can save more patients’ lives. We connect the full patient journey by combining technologies used by The US Oncology Network and other community oncology providers with real-world data and research relied on by all top 15 global life sciences companies. Our work helps accelerate innovation and power the future of cancer care. For more information, visit ontada.com or follow @OntadaOncology.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared principles, our employees work every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful — all for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named a “Most Admired Company” in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a “Best Place to Work” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly company by Military Friendly. For more information, visit www.mckesson.com.

