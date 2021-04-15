Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ontario Federation of Labour and Democracy Watch call on Attorney General to disclose constitutional evaluation of Bill 254

04/15/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As MPPs vote on the third reading of Bill 254 today, the Ontario Federation of Labour and Democracy Watch are calling on Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey to release the government lawyer’s evaluation about whether the Ford government’s Bill 254 violates constitutional Charter rights.

“Ford’s Conservative government has made numerous attempts at unconstitutional changes to Ontario’s laws that the courts have rejected,” said Patty Coates, Ontario Federation of Labour President. “The public has a right to know whether the government’s own lawyers think Bill 254 violates Charter rights.”

Lawyers from the Ontario Attorney General’s Constitutional Law Branch usually review all proposed bills to ensure they are constitutional. The federal government enacted a law in 2019 requiring the Department of Justice to issue a public statement concerning whether each bill complies with the Charter.

“Since 2016, the federal government disclosed its lawyers’ Charter opinions about each bill soon after each bill is introduced in Parliament,” said Coates. “If Attorney General Downey has nothing to hide, he will disclose the legal opinions prepared by the Ford government’s lawyers about whether Bill 254 is unconstitutional.”

Bill 254 increases the pre-election period from 6 months to 12 months during which advertising spending by interest groups and individuals – known as “third parties” – is limited, while the current spending limit remains the same.

This doubling of the length of the regulated period prior to the writ also does not include any corresponding change to the definition of “political advertising” to permit issue-based expression. This is unprecedented in Canada and constitutes an unheard-of attack on the political expression of third parties.

“The Ford government’s proposal to extend the restrictions on advertising spending by interest groups for the year before the election are very likely unconstitutional because they arbitrarily limit spending too much, and for too long, and impose too many requirements on groups that only spend small amounts,” said Duff Conacher, Co-founder of Democracy Watch. “The restrictions should be cut from Bill 254 or, at the very least, the Ford Cabinet should refer them to the courts, before they become law, for a ruling on whether they are constitutional.”

In May 2012, the B.C. government referred similar proposed third-party restrictions to the B.C. Court of Appeal. The Court of Appeal ruled in October 2012 that the restrictions were unconstitutional because they restricted spending on ads as part of a third party’s advocacy on any issue.

The federal government did not restrict spending on issue ads during the pre-election period of 2-3 months when it changed Canada’s election law with Bill C-76 in 2018-2019. During the pre-election period, the federal law only restricts spending on partisan ads that support or oppose a candidate or party, and the spending limit is meaninglessly high.

“While restricting massive ad campaigns by wealthy interest groups and individuals in the few months leading up to an election is a good, democratic idea, as reaffirmed by the Supreme Court of Canada, an independent commission should be set up to study the actual costs of reaching voters to ensure the ad spending limits are realistic, and disclosure and reporting of spending should be easy,” said Conacher.

For more information, please contact:

Melissa Palermo 
Director of Communications 
Ontario Federation of Labour
mpalermo@ofl.ca l C: 416-894-3456

Duff Conacher
Co-founder, Democracy Watch
info@democracywatch.ca
T: 613-241-5179 | C: 416-546-3443

Cope343


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:14aTRATON  : Sustainable transformation as the key to success
PU
11:13aFGEN INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Fibrogen Inc.
PR
11:12aVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT  : PR - The Versailles Court of Appeal confirms that Veolia fully complied with its obligations to Suez employees in connection with its acquisition of the 29.9% stake
PU
11:12aACE Urges for a Technology-Neutral Approach to Infrastructure and Incentives for E15-E85 and Flexible Fuel Vehicles
PU
11:12aAfter Air Canada lifeline, small carriers seek aid as virus looms ahead of summer travel
RE
11:11aUSU SOFTWARE  : grows international network of strategic partners; Brazilian SLMIT offers cutting-edge services and tool solutions for Software Asset Management
AQ
11:11aEQS-NEWS  : Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification
DJ
11:11aRainmaker Worldwide Posts 2019 and 2020 Audited Financials to OTC
GL
11:11aNORDEA BANK ABP : Flagging notification
EQ
11:10aUNITEDHEALTH INCORPORATED  : ups profit forecast after strong start to year
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Cathie Wood's Ark buys into Coinbase, sells some Tesla stock
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Crypto flagship Coinbase jumps 11% after stormy Nasdaq debut
3DOW JONES 30 : Wall St. ends mixed; Coinbase surges in debut
4Wall Street ends mixed despite bumper big-bank earnings
5KOSS CORPORATION : KOSS : GameStop leads 'meme stocks' higher, snaps seven-day losing streak

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ