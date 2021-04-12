Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ontario Federation of Labour urges Ford's Conservative government to act now to fix Laurentian University crisis

04/12/2021 | 03:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As insolvency proceedings at Laurentian University continue, Ontario’s labour movement urges Premier Ford and Minister Ross Romano to step up and fix the crisis exacerbated by this government’s funding failures.

“Today’s news that Laurentian University is laying off over 80 faculty members, numerous staff, and cutting over 60 programs is devastating,” said Patty Coates, Ontario Federation of Labour President. “This crisis was avoidable, and it is well past time for Ford and Romano to step up and provide the funding that Laurentian needs to save jobs, support learning, and fund research.”

The crisis at Laurentian is merely a symptom of the much larger problem of chronic underfunding of Ontario’s post-secondary education system. Years of diminishing funding for colleges and universities paired with the Ford government’s refusal to provide any short-term funding relief has resulted in Laurentian University’s use of the CCAA process – a process reserved for private institutions, until now.

“It is deeply concerning that Ford and Romano have not only refused to provide the long-term funding Ontario’s universities and colleges need, but they are also refusing to provide support when these public institutions are in crisis,” said Coates.

Workers are particularly concerned about the far-reaching impacts of the use of the CCAA process by a public institution. “Ontarians should be able to trust their government to fund the public services they rely on,” said Coates. “There should not be fear that a school or a hospital might go bankrupt – yet this is the reality that we are living in under Ford’s Conservative government.”

It is not too late for the Ontario government to step in, fix the crisis at Laurentian, and ensure that no other post-secondary institution or any other public institution faces the same fate. Ford and Romano must stop putting ideology over protecting the public institutions Ontarians rely on – especially in the midst of a pandemic.

The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information, please contact:
Melissa Palermo 
Director of Communications 
Ontario Federation of Labour
mpalermo@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:55pTEXTRON  : Bahrain Delegation Commemorate First Production Ah-1z Aircraft
PU
03:55pAVANGRID  : Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
03:54pNATIONAL SECURITY  : Intelligence committee warns China, Russia targeting Canadian COVID-19 research
AQ
03:53pCASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A  : Addition to convening notice - EN
PU
03:53pYPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA  : Shareholders Proposals 2021
PU
03:52pGreenFirst to buy six lumber mills and a newsprint mill from Rayonier for US$214M
AQ
03:52pSONANS HOLDING : Norwegian School of Technology targeting 2022 launch
AQ
03:52pPerishable Food and Beverage Coalition Announces Support for Hospitality and Commerce Job Recovery Act of 2021
GL
03:51pHave You Suffered Significant Losses Investing In Champignon Brands Inc.? Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Securities Class Action Investigation
GL
03:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) and Encourages Investors With More Than $300,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Once 'green' plug-in hybrid cars suddenly look like dinosaurs in Europe
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Events leading up to China's clamp down on Jack Ma's business empire
3Berkshire Hathaway gives activist okay to phone it in on May 1
4FED'S POWELL: U.S. economy at an 'inflection point' - CBS '60 Minutes'
5What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ