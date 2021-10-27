Ontario Government Should Change Course, Commit to Not-for-Profit

Call follows revelation more than 60% of new LTC homes are corporate for-profit

Toronto, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All government funding for the development of new long-term care beds in Ontario should be directed to not-for-profit and municipal homes, says AdvantAge Ontario, the association representing more than 200 not-for-profit, municipally-owned and charitable homes in the province.

The call follows a revelation by Minister of Long-Term Care Rod Phillips that 140 of 220 new homes – or more than 60 per cent of the government’s pipeline – are currently being awarded to for-profit homes. Minister Phillips unveiled the balance the same day he opened applications to build 10,000 new long-term care beds.

“The government is heading in the wrong direction,” said Lisa Levin, CEO of AdvantAge Ontario. “The province is providing public funds to for-profit homes. We are asking for Ontario decision-makers to urgently reconsider that position beginning today with the latest round of 10,000 new beds.”

The government’s own data shows that 2 out of 3 people on the wait list for long-term select a not-for-profit or municipal home as their first choice.

“It’s simple. The province should respect the choice Ontario families make every day,” said Levin. “We’re not asking the Minister to turn back the clock and open existing agreements. We just want a commitment that all future beds will be not-for-profit or municipal.”

Ontario’s not-for-profit homes reinvest any surpluses they may have into their residents. In for-profit homes, surpluses are returned to corporate shareholders.

Not-for-profit homes also offer in excess of 20 per cent more direct daily care than for-profit homes and have significantly better outcomes as a result. Despite accounting for 46 per cent of all long-term care beds in the province, the deaths in not-for-profit homes during the first two waves represented less than 22 per cent of all fatalities in long-term care homes.

“There is a difference to community-led not-for-profit homes,” said Levin. “Not only do they provide more care for residents, but they perform better. We want the province to acknowledge that and reflect it in their choices.”

Minister Phillips has signalled his government will soon introduce transformational legislation for the sector focussing on accountability, enforcement and transparency.

AdvantAge Ontario is pushing government to broaden its focus and use the opportunity to recommit to not-for-profit care. The association is advocating a person-centred approach known as emotion-based care. The shift in focus would cause government to emphasize social connections over completion of tasks, and prioritize laughter, joy and fun.

AdvantAge Ontario is also strongly urging government to maintain its formal commitment to not-for-profit homes contained in the preamble of the current legislation.

“Government is willingly, completely embracing for-profit homes,” said Levin. “We don’t believe taxpayers want this. As Canadians, not-for-profit care most closely aligns with our belief in public health care.”

– 30 –

