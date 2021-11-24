Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ontario Teachers' establishes Global Investment Strategy Department

11/24/2021 | 11:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global Investment Strategy to be led by industry veteran Jonathan Hausman

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') today announced the creation of the Global Investment Strategy Department, which will be led by Jonathan Hausman, who has been promoted to Senior Managing Director, Global Investment Strategy, effective immediately.

Global Investment Strategy will enhance Ontario Teachers' global competitive advantage by developing and building conviction on strategic responses to emerging global themes that traverse asset classes and regions, working closely with the investment team to support innovation, and continuing to develop and leverage differentiated strategic relationships. 

"Having an informed and integrated view of strategic trends has always been core to our approach to delivering superior returns and impact over the long term.  The Global Investment Strategy team will deepen our capacity to identify and tackle multifaceted themes as we grow our investments around the world," said Ziad Hindo, Chief Investment Officer, Ontario Teachers'. "We look forward to Jonathan and his team continuing to identify and help the Investments Division execute on key themes to drive performance for the long-term benefit of the Fund and our members."

Mr. Hausman joined Ontario Teachers' in 2004. He has held senior roles in Capital Markets, and, since 2017, has been Managing Director, Global Strategic Relationships. Prior to joining Ontario Teachers', Mr. Hausman was an Executive Director at Goldman Sachs. He holds a BA (Hons.) from McGill University, an MSc. (Econ.) from the London School of Economics, and an MPA from the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University. He also has an ICD.D certification from the Institute of Corporate Directors.  He is a Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, Chair of the Canadian Council for the Americas, and a member of the Advisory Board of Capitalize for Kids.  

About Ontario Teachers'

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') is the administrator of Canada's largest single-profession pension plan, with C$227.7 billion in net assets (all figures at June 30, 2021 unless noted). It holds a diverse global portfolio of assets, approximately 80% of which is managed in-house, and has earned an annual total-fund net return of 9.6% since the plan's founding in 1990. Ontario Teachers' is an independent organization headquartered in Toronto. Its Asia-Pacific region offices are located in Hong Kong and Singapore, and its Europe, Middle East & Africa region office is in London. The defined-benefit plan, which is fully funded as at January 1, 2021, invests and administers the pensions of the province of Ontario's 331,000 active and retired teachers. For more information, visit otpp.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ontario-teachers-establishes-global-investment-strategy-department-301431701.html

SOURCE Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:16aAIRTAG BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Best Apple Tracking Device Savings Reported by Saver Trends
BU
11:16aBlack Friday VR Headset Deals (2021) Researched by Consumer Walk
BU
11:16a8K TV BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Top 75 Inch & 85 Inch 8K QLED TV & More Savings Reported by Consumer Walk
BU
11:15aLiquid Media Announced as Presenting Sponsor for Filmocracy Fest 2021
AQ
11:15aAPLA Health Celebrates 35 Years of the Vance North Necessities of Life Program and Passes 17 Million Meals Distributed to Low-Income Clients Living with HIV/AIDS!
GL
11:13aBIGG Digital Assets Inc. Treasury Reaches 500 Bitcoins; Netcoins Launches EOS and ALGO coins
GL
11:11aBLACK FRIDAY ELECTRIC SHAVER DEALS 2021 : Philips Norelco, Braun, Manscaped & More Savings Summarized by The Consumer Post
BU
11:11aBLACK FRIDAY 4K TV DEALS (2021) : 65 Inch & 55 Inch Smart 4K TV & More Sales Revealed by Spending Lab
BU
11:11aBEST BLACK FRIDAY IMAGE SKINCARE DEALS 2021 : Top Anti-Aging & Anti-Acne Savings Compiled by The Consumer Post
BU
11:10aCPI AEROSTRUCTURES : ANNOUNCES NYSE AMERICAN ACCEPTANCE OF TIMELY FILING CRITERIA PLAN OF COMPLIANCE - Form 8-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"