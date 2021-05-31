Log in
Ontario Trillium Foundation awards $150,000 grant for freezer-cooler to expand Second Harvest's perishable food storage by 500 per cent

05/31/2021 | 03:00pm EDT
TORONTO, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Harvest is pleased to announce that the initial work has started for the installation of a 9,000 square foot freezer-cooler at its new Etobicoke facility, thanks to a $150,000 Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) Capital grant awarded in 2019. The new freezer-cooler will increase Second Harvest’s perishable food storage capacity by 500 per cent so the food rescue charity can continue prioritizing the rescue of fresh and frozen perishable foods, which provide essential nutrients that are frequently lacking in the diets of the economically vulnerable people served, particularly seniors.

Seniors have a higher risk of food insecurity due to fixed incomes, increased medical and health expenses, decreased mobility, and special dietary needs. This expanded food storage capacity will have an impact on approximately 62,000 people in the community. In addition, Second Harvest’s new warehouse facility in Etobicoke will triple the charity’s warehouse space, which will increase the amount of surplus food able to be rescued and redistributed to non-profit food programs and hubs.

Quotes:

“This grant from the Ontario government will assist in supporting our most vulnerable members of our community by providing increased storage for perishable food. I want to thank all of the volunteers and staff at Second Harvest for their dedication to ensure our most vulnerable populations have fresh and nutritious food on their tables.” – Christine Hogarth, MPP for Etobicoke-Lakeshore

"This Ontario Trillium Foundation Capital grant will enable Second Harvest to safely store more nutrient-dense, perishable surplus food so we can rescue and distribute it more effectively. Perishable foods like protein, produce and dairy are the most difficult for people on low incomes to access, and to have increased capacity to recover and store this healthy surplus has a direct impact on the people we serve. Increased storage also has an environmental benefit by ensuring that more healthy food stays out of landfill. Our deepest thanks to the Foundation for increasing our physical capacity so we can help people who are economically vulnerable meet their basic needs.” – Lori Nikkel, CEO, Second Harvest

Quick Facts:

  • The grant contributes to the installation of a 9,000 square foot freezer/cooler.
  • The installation will increase Second Harvest’s perishable food storage capacity by 500 per cent.
  • This initiative will have an impact on an estimated 62,000 people.
  • The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada’s leading granting foundations. OTF awarded $115 million to 644 projects last year to build healthy and vibrant communities in Ontario. www.otf.ca

Media Contact: Ashley Herod, Director of Marketing and Communications, Second Harvest: ashleyh@secondharvest.ca

 


Primary Logo


HOT NEWS