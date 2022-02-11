Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ontario court grants injunction to end U.S.-Canada border blockade

02/11/2022 | 04:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Truckers and supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Windsor

WINDSOR, Ontario (Reuters) - An Ontario judge on Friday granted an injunction to end the blockade of North America's busiest international land border by protesters opposed to coronavirus restrictions.

The judge said the injunction would come into effect at 7 pm ET (0000 GMT) on Friday evening to give individuals time to clear the area.

The blockade on the Ambassador Bridge, ongoing since Monday, has cost Canada's automotive industry hundreds of millions of dollars, plaintiff Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association said in its Feb. 10 submission to court.

On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a provincial state of emergency https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canada-protests-enter-third-week-sophisticated-demonstrators-dig-2022-02-11, calling protests in Ottawa and Windsor a "siege."

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto and Nia Williams in Calgary, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:01pMet Police send questionnaire to PM Johnson -No. 10 spokesperson
RE
04:59pRussia has enough troops massed to invade Ukraine, U.S. says
RE
04:59pWall Street drops, oil prices jump on Ukraine conflict worries
RE
04:52pU.S. investors expect more volatility as Ukraine concerns spook markets
RE
04:49pRussia has enough troops massed to invade Ukraine, U.S. says
RE
04:48pOntario court grants injunction to end U.S.-Canada border blockade
RE
04:47pDollar gains as Ukraine tensions rise after U.S. warning
RE
04:46pWRAPUP 11-Russia has enough troops massed to invade Ukraine, U.S. says
RE
04:45pTSX extends weekly gain as investors 'hide' in energy and gold
RE
04:45pUk pm spokesperson says the prime minister has received a questi…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Analysis-Hot inflation fuels case for 'big-bang' Fed rate hike in March
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Mercedes-Benz beats profit forecast, sees supply chain headwinds in 202..
5DELIVERY HERO : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS