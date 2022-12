Ontario education workers accept labour contract with province

The vote comes after about 55,000 education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) - a group including education assistants and library workers - called off a strike on Nov. 7 after two days when Ontario's government said it would rescind a law imposing a contract and using a legal clause to override workers' right to strike.

The provincial government "thought we'd roll over, we'd suck it up and we'd accept less than we were worth," CUPE Ontario School Board Council of Unions President Laura Walton told reporters on Monday.

More than 40,000 of the union's members voted, she said, and 73% of them voted in favour of the agreement. The educators were demanding better pay and more frontline staff in schools.

"This is democracy in action. ... The workers have spoken."

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Anna Mehler Paperny