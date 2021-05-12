Ontario regulator extends suspension of trading in Bridging Finance securities

TORONTO, May 12 (Reuters) - Ontario's securities regulator
on Wednesday extended the suspension of trading in securities
held in lender Bridging Finance Inc.'s funds after it was found
to have mismanaged and misappropriated investment funds.
The Ontario Securities Commission, which on April 30 ordered
all trading in the securities cease for 15 days, extended that
timeframe to Aug. 12. Some of these securities are traded on
online fund distribution network Fundserv.
The OSC said on Friday that PriceWaterhouseCoopers, which
had been appointed as receivers for Bridging Finance, had
terminated Chief Executive David Sharpe.
(Reporting By Nichola Saminather
Editing by Bernadette Baum
)