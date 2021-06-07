Ontario to loosen COVID-19 restrictions starting June 11, ahead of schedule

June 7 (Reuters) - Ontario will loosen COVID-19 restrictions
starting June 11, three days ahead of schedule, Premier Doug
Ford announced on Monday, as infection rates continue to drift
lower after a punishing third wave while vaccinations pick up
pace.
The province will enter step one of its reopening plan,
allowing non-essential retail to operate at 15% capacity,
outdoor dining with a maximum of four people per table, and
outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people to take place.
Canada's most populous province entered a lockdown in April
as a variant-driven third wave of COVID-19 threatened to
overwhelm hospitals.
Although cases have been falling in recent weeks, experts
recommended keeping restrictions in place until June 14 to
prevent a fourth wave.
The province hit key metrics ahead of schedule, hence the
earlier reopening date, the statement from the premier's office
said, including a vaccination rate of 60% - Ontario currently
has 72% of eligible adults who have received at least one
vaccine dose.
Step one will last at least 21 days, the statement said.
