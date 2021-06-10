OpSec Security launches OpSec® KeyCode, the first fully integrated authentication label featuring a holographically enhanced 2-factor digital identifier

LANCASTER, Pa., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpSec Security, a leader in on-product and online product authentication and brand protection, has today launched OpSec® KeyCode, a first-of-its-kind holographic two-factor authentication label that protects brands from counterfeiting and gray market sales. This patented innovation creates a holographic image out of each authentication code, which counterfeiters cannot replicate, and product diverters cannot remove.



OpSec® KeyCode labels secure Digital Identity through two-factor authentication via a unique serial number along with a random three-letter suffix. However, KeyCode transforms that random three letter authentication code into a 3-Channel Optically Variable Device (OVD), otherwise known as a hologram, to provide superior on-product brand authentication and irreplicable Digital Identity. Prior to this patented invention, it was cost prohibitive to represent random or variable data seamlessly in an OVD structure.

KeyCode provides a virtually impossible-to-replicate solution for brand protection and is an ideal solution for manufacturers adopting a Digital Identity program to better defend their intellectual property. KeyCode has been developed especially for products sold online like consumer goods, electronics, and automotive parts, where product authenticity is critical and can be challenging to manage.

The latest innovation from OpSec is another demonstration of their ability to innovate and anticipate its customers’ brand protection needs. “The challenges manufacturers face in securing Digital Identities have become more sophisticated, requiring an advanced solution to ensure product authentication. With the release of OpSec® KeyCode, we are the premier industry partner to provide this added layer of security that also integrates into an existing OVD structure as a standalone technology. To achieve this level of protection with any other supplier, two separate labels would be necessary,” Jim Keller, Global VP of Technology and Operations at OpSec Security stated. “OpSec® KeyCode is the single most cost effective and secure on-product unique identifier available in the marketplace today.”

OpSec® KeyCode is an ideal solution for the most challenging applications, providing the highest level of security for product and supply chain authentication. Learn more about OpSec KeyCode, and contact the experts at OpSec to request a sample or a consultation to discuss a customized solution to fit your specific challenges.

About OpSec Security

OpSec Security is the global market leader in securing and protecting brands.

After decades of leadership in brand protection technology, OpSec grew to become the leading provider of fully integrated brand and document security, providing companies and governments with myriad solutions to help our customers ensure brand quality, reputation, and integrity.

OpSec is a leading innovator in online brand and digital content protection, offering our clients end-to-end safeguards against counterfeiting, piracy, and unauthorized usage. We continue to innovate, finding increasingly advanced ways to meet an ever-growing range of threats. Even as the counterfeiters, pirates, and other bad actors employ more sophisticated ways to damage your brand, we never stop getting better at protecting it.

What is missing from your brand protection program? Find out more at www.opsecsecurity.com

