Opal Kelly Announces XEM8320 FPGA Development Platform for Xilinx FPGAs

Based on Xilinx Artix UltraScale+ FPGA, XEM8320-AU25P Features Opal Kelly FrontPanel SDK, SYZYGY Connectivity

Opal Kelly, a leading producer of powerful Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) modules that provide essential device-to-computer interconnect, today announced the XEM8320-AU25P, the official development platform for the Xilinx Artix® UltraScale+™ FPGA. The new platform features Opal Kelly's FrontPanel® SDK for building high-performance, software-connected FPGA applications. The XEM8320-AU25P also leverages the versatile SYZYGY® modular connectivity for rapid prototyping and expansion.

The XEM8320-AU25P features the Xilinx Artix UltraScale+ XCAU25P-2FFVB676E FPGA and USB 3.0 Type C SuperSpeed interface. The platform also includes 11 high-speed gigabit transceiver lanes via Artix UltraScale+ transceivers. Artix UltraScale+ transceivers support serial standards such as 10 GbE, JESD-204B, DisplayPort, PCI Express, SATA, HD-SDI, XAUI, and Aurora.

The XEM8320 includes the FPGA, USB Type C SuperSpeed connector, 1 GiB DDR4 memory, 48 MiB total serial flash, three low-jitter fixed-frequency clock oscillators, and switching power supplies to power the entire board. The platform is also fitted with several SYZYGY connectors -- four Standard ports and two Transceiver ports -- for expansion and system development.

Versatility for Many Complex Market Applications

The past decade of innovation in sensing and communication systems has resulted in an insatiable appetite for data from a large number of sources. The XEM8320 and Artix UltraScale+ FPGA were designed to capture, process, and move these data streams for applications such as LIDAR, RADAR, software-defined radio, advanced photonics, and high frame rate machine vision.

“Opal Kelly FPGA boards are best-in-industry for prototyping complex systems,” said Jake Janovetz, president of Opal Kelly. “The variety of FPGA-based products we offer can address most of the needs in every modular system. Moreover, Opal Kelly’s user-friendly FrontPanel SDK and SYZYGY connectivity solutions make it easy to implement high-performance prototype projects in a timely manner.”

The Artix UltraScale+ FPGA is part of Xilinx's latest smaller, thinner cost-optimized portfolio. System integrators can use the XEM8320 boards featuring these FPGAs to build a fully operational proof-of-concept for a breadth of markets including industrial automation, machine vision, healthcare sciences, networking and communication, test and measurement, broadcast, consumer, transportation, and AI-enabled applications.

Opal Kelly plans to release a system-on-module (SOM) in Q2/22 to provide a convenient path from XEM8320 development to system production with full FrontPanel SDK support, resulting in quick production ramp-up and faster time to market.

FrontPanel SDK

The XEM8320 is fully supported by Opal Kelly’s popular multi-platform FrontPanel SDK, a powerful trio of firmware, software, and gateware that connects software applications, FPGA gateware, and external hardware via the platform's USB Type C SuperSpeed interface. The FrontPanel SDK adds tremendous value to the XEM8320 by enabling application-specific engagement on a general-purpose evaluation product with software-hardware integration.

The FrontPanel SDK dramatically reduces development time and risk and accelerates time-to-market. Its multi-platform, multi-language application programming interface (API) has nearly two decades of demonstrated success, proven and refined in thousands of customer deployments worldwide, across diverse applications and industries.

SYZYGY Connectivity Solutions

For modular expansion, the XEM8320 features SYZYGY, an exciting open standard of low-cost peripherals and compact connectors that handle the high-bandwidth requirements of today's data acquisition, instrumentation, sensing, and networking devices.

Opal Kelly and other manufacturers offer an array of off-the-shelf SYZYGY carriers and peripherals for data acquisition, image capture, interfacing, and instrumentation -- ideal for evaluation and prototyping for many applications. System integrators can also develop custom peripherals quickly and easily with design resources and source code available from Opal Kelly.

Availability / Pricing / More Info.

The XEM8320-AU25P is available now through Opal Kelly’s online web store at $1,349.95 each.

Click here for a product brief on the development platform. To order the XEM8320-AU25P, buy online at opalkelly.com or contact sales@opalkelly.com.

About Opal Kelly

Opal Kelly, founded in 2004, offers an array of powerful FPGA development modules - fortified by the easy-to-use Opal Kelly FrontPanel SDK software interface and robust API. These FPGA based solutions provide the essential device-to-computer interconnect for efficient and rapid product prototyping, testing, development, and OEM integration for engineers, researchers, and educators worldwide. Opal Kelly products shorten development time, fill expertise gaps, and dramatically accelerate time-to-market within most budgets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005443/en/