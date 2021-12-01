Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Opec defers output discussions until 2 December

12/01/2021 | 12:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Opec ministers have deferred discussions on the outlook for global oil demand and how to address a potential widening supply surplus until they meet with their non-Opec counterparts tomorrow, delegates said.

Although Opec president Diamantino Azevedo opened the group's ministerial assembly today with a speech highlighting the uncertainties surrounding demand, the meeting itself did not broach the subject of January output quotas. Instead, it addressed only procedural issues such as Opec's long-term strategy, its budgets and the appointment of a new secretary-general, according to delegates.

The successor of outgoing Opec secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo, who ends his mandate in the summer of next year, has yet to be elected. Kuwait's former Opec governor Haitham al-Ghais has already been nominated, but the floor has now been opened for other countries to put forward candidates. Opec ministers will meet again in January to deal with the secretary-general issue, before the monthly Opec+ assembly, according to three delegates. Two of those delegates said the new secretary-general will be elected at that meeting by majority vote.

While expected to maintain political neutrality, the Opec secretary-general plays an important role as mediator, both within Opec itself and in recent years within the wider Opec+ coalition. In his near six-years at the helm, Barkindo has played a significant part in elevating the African contingent's position in the group.

In terms of near-term output policy, a decision on January crude output quotas will be made by Opec+ ministers tomorrow, informed by recommendations from the Opec+ group's Joint Technical Committee and Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee. Earlier today, an Opec forecast showed a 2mn b/d surplus emerging in January, growing to 3.4mn b/d in February and 3.8mn b/d in March, according to one source.

The Opec+ roadmap to restore the production that it removed from the market last year entails monthly hikes of 400,000 b/d to April next year, followed by a rise of 432,000 b/d each month until all of the group's original 9.7mn b/d cut is unwound. The increases must be rubber-stamped at monthly ministerial meetings and can be paused for up to three months if market conditions warrant it.

By Nader Itayim, Rowena Edwards, Ruxandra Iordache and Adal Mirza

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 17:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:05pNighthawk Gold Corp. to Present at Virtual Investor Day V - December 6 - 8 2021
NE
01:04pCanada's Competition Bureau challenges GFL purchase of rival, shares drop 4%
RE
01:04pExile Content Studio Forms New Division, Exile Kids, With Stephen Davis as Chairman
BU
01:03pBlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
01:03pFaraday Future Announces HSL as Exterior Lighting Supplier
BU
01:02pALSTOM SA : Alstom to transfer Bombardier Transportation's contribution to the V300 ZEFIRO very high-speed train to Hitachi Rail
AQ
01:01pHalliburton says not buying Exxon stake in Iraqi oilfield
RE
01:01pWorld Bank Provides $100 Million to Accelerate Rwanda's Digital Transformation
PU
01:01pWhy tax administrations are embracing digital transformation
PU
01:01pBYRNA TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at Raymond James 2021 Technology Investors Conference - Form 8-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
2Wall Street strategists see more gains in 2022
3Facebook risks meta flop, metaverse developers say
4Factbox-British energy suppliers dwindle as gas prices soar
5Stocks, oil bounce back after Omicron-driven selloff

HOT NEWS