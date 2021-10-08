Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Opec+ output up by 650,000 b/d in September

10/08/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Opec+ output rose sharply in September, pushed higher by production recoveries in Nigeria, Angola and Kazakhstan and by a notable increase from Iraq.

Argus' survey shows that participants in the coalition's restraint deal raised production by 650,000 b/d last month, to 36.51mn b/d. This was higher than the 400,000 b/d monthly increase allowed under the agreement, but overall compliance remained strong at 113pc.

Much of last month's additional crude came from west Africa, with Nigeria adding 160,000 b/d after the resumption of loading activities at the Forcados terminal on 8 September. A series of infrastructural and logistical difficulties had pressured Nigerian production, although state-owned NNPC managing director Mele Kyari has said Abuja's production last month and this would recover to near the country's Opec+ quota. Angolan output increased by 90,000 b/d, but only to a level more than 200,000 b/d below its 1.35mn b/d quota. Luanda's production has been depressed by chronic underinvestment and weakening output from mature oil fields.

In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia added its 100,000 b/d entitlement under the September quota increases, and Iraq raised output by the same amount to break a three-month streak of over compliance. Preliminary Argus tracking puts overall exports of Iraq's Basrah grades and Kirkuk blend crude rose by a combined 222,000 b/d from August to 3.63mn b/d last month.

Deal-exempt Iran's production rose by 40,000 b/d to 2.47mn b/d in September, when its exports increased and refinery runs strengthened. Output eased in Libya, which is also excluded from the deal, because of intermittent port disruptions caused by protests and by a brief leak at Waha Oil infrastructure.

Among the deal's non-Opec countries, Kazakhstan raised output by around 50,000 b/d to 1.34mn b/d after the TCO consortium concluded maintenance at the 13bn bl Tengiz field around after the middle of the month. The country's production had moved up to quota levels by late September, although it dipped again in the early part of this month.

Russia increased production by nearly 100,000 b/d, keeping it above its quota. Exports rose by more than 200,000 b/d on the Transneft pipeline system, mostly to the main cargo ports on the Baltic Sea and Black Sea coasts and through the Pacific port of Kozmino. Shipments on the Druzhba pipeline to central and eastern Europe picked up slightly, although this was offset by a drop in pipeline deliveries to China.

By Ruxandra Iordache

Opec+ wellhead production mn b/d
September August* September target Compliance %
Opec 10 23.19 22.69 23.54 111
Non-Opec 9 13.32 13.17 13.60 115
Total 36.51 35.86 37.14 113
Opec
Saudi Arabia 9.67 9.57 9.70 103
Iraq 4.14 4.04 4.11 94
Kuwait 2.46 2.44 2.48 105
UAE 2.78 2.79 2.80 104
Algeria 0.93 0.92 0.93 102
Nigeria 1.50 1.34 1.61 153
Angola 1.14 1.05 1.35 216
Congo (Brazzaville) 0.27 0.26 0.29 145
Gabon 0.20 0.19 0.17 -59
Equatorial Guinea 0.10 0.10 0.11 180
Opec 10 23.19 22.69 23.54 111
Iran 2.47 2.43 na na
Libya 1.12 1.13 na na
Venezuela 0.52 0.52 na na
Total Opec 13† 27.30 26.77 na na
Non-Opec production
Russia 9.81 9.71 9.70 92
Oman 0.76 0.76 0.78 114
Azerbaijan 0.59 0.60 0.63 148
Kazakhstan 1.34 1.28 1.51 186
Malaysia 0.33 0.38 0.53 376
Bahrain 0.18 0.18 0.18 101
Brunei 0.08 0.09 0.09 213
Sudan 0.06 0.05 0.07 136
South Sudan 0.17 0.13 0.12 -263
Total non-Opec† 13.32 13.17 13.60 115
*revised figures
†Iran, Libya and Venezuela are exempt from the agreement

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 18:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:09pINVESTIGATION ALERT : Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Investigation of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
PR
02:08p4FRONT VENTURES CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:07pFLYEXCLUSIVE : Unveils Major Enhancements to its Jet Club
BU
02:05pFreeport CEO 'encouraged' after talk with Peru's Castillo
RE
02:05pVARTA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
02:05pVARTA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
02:04pComex Silver Ends the Week 0.75% Higher at $22.679 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:04pComex Gold Ends the Week 0.04% Lower at $1756.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:03pSS&C : to Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results
PR
02:02pStatement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the Unprecedented OECD Agreement for a Global Minimum Tax
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1School hiring decline, worker shortages curb U.S. job growth in Septemb..
2Japan wholesale inflation likely hit 13-year high in Sept on rising com..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
4Cognizant : Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conferenc..
5EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Advance, Investors Await U.S. Jobs Re..

HOT NEWS