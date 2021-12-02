Opec+ sticks with 400,000 b/d rise for January: Update

Updates throughout

The Opec+ group has agreed to stick with its current production policy of 400,000 b/d monthly increases, despite market concerns about rising supply and the potential hit to demand from the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

A number of analysts had expected the group to pause its monthly increase in January in light of upcoming strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) releases by key crude buyers and the recent emergence of Omicron, a potentially more transmissible Covid-19 strain. But the coalition today decided to go ahead with another 400,000 b/d hike next month.

Due to the high uncertainty surrounding Omicron's impact, Opec+ has left open the option for further discussions. "The meeting shall remain in session pending further developments of the pandemic," it said. The group said it will continue to monitor the market closely and "make immediate adjustments if required".

In July, Opec+ agreed on a roadmap to restore all of the crude production it removed from the market in May last year in response to the Covid-induced collapse in oil demand. The roadmap entails a 400,000 b/d increase in the group's collective quota every month through to April next year, followed by a rise of 432,000 b/d each month until all of the original cut is unwound. The increases must be rubber-stamped at monthly ministerial meetings and can be paused for up to three months if market conditions warrant it.

The decision to stay the course comes after the Opec+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) yesterday presented two forecasts for 2022, both pointing to a significant rise in stock levels. The base case projection sees a 2mn b/d surplus emerging in January, growing to 3.4mn b/d in February and 3.8mn b/d in March. This would imply a 274mn bl global stockbuild over the first three months of next year. The alternative forecast, which factors in lower demand and higher non-Opec supply growth, shows an even larger surplus, at 3.7mn b/d in January, rising to 5.6mn b/d in March. Under this scenario, global stocks would increase by 433mn bl during the first quarter of 2022.

The JTC noted that Omicron's impact on oil demand remains uncertain, and said it expects the impending SPR releases to have a muted effect as "some are voluntary, some are exchanges, not fully released, duration not certain, etc".

After today's ministerial meeting, Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak shed some light on the rationale behind the decision. "The reason for our decision is that we see that the market is balanced, demand is gradually recovering," he told Russian state-run TV channel Rossiya24.

While the emergence of the Omicron strain is having an impact on mobility in some parts of the world, it is being offset by growth in other regions, Novak said. "There is a lot of uncertainty about the impact [of Omicron] on demand for oil products. We see that in Europe there is some decline in mobility and the same is going on in Africa. But at the same time, there is a rise in mobility in America, in Latin America, in Asia," he said. "So we need to monitor, together with other countries, how it will affect social mobility."

As well as the 400,000 b/d increase in January, the group also agreed today a six-month extension to the deadline for its compensation scheme - which imposes additional cuts for countries that produce above target - to the end of June 2022. The next Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) and Opec+ meeting are scheduled for 4 January.

