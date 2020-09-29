Log in
Open Compute Project Foundation : Announces New Board Member Rebecca Weekly of Intel

09/29/2020 | 03:22pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) announces today that Rebecca Weekly, Senior Principal Engineer & Senior Director of Hyperscale Strategy and Execution at Intel Corporation will serve on its Board of Directors. Rebecca replaces Jason Waxman, who has served since 2011 when Intel joined the Board. The OCP Foundation would like to thank Jason for contributing his time and talents to the OCP Community for so many years.

Rebecca joins board members Andy Bechtolsheim, Jim Hawkins (Rackspace), Kushagra Vaid (Microsoft), Partha Ranganathan (Google), Rocky Bullock (OCP), and Mark Roenigk (Facebook), who serves as Chairman.

"We're excited to have Rebecca on board. She is very passionate about her role and has already identified potential opportunities for Intel to help move OCP forward," stated Rocky Bullock, CEO for the Open Compute Project Foundation.

"On behalf of the OCP Community, I would like to thank Jason Waxman for his passion, leadership and influence over these last 9 years as a founding board member of the Open Compute Project. It's also a pleasure to welcome Rebecca Weekly to the Board, and we look forward to her contributions as OCP continues to scale," stated Mark Roenigk, Chairman and President of the Board for the Open Compute Project Foundation.

About Rebecca Weekly

Rebecca leads the team that influences nearly every aspect of Intel's hyperscale platform solutions across strategic planning, hardware & software enabling, marketing and sales. Together she shapes the development, production and business strategy of Intel's hyperscale platforms to ensure end-user value enabling TAM expansion. She drives strategic collaborations with key partners including top cloud service providers, OxMs, ISVs & OSVs to ensure platform requirements meet our joint customers' needs. Along with driving record-breaking financial results, she has architected a world-class organization that role models diversity and inclusion, team development, and career growth opportunities for high performing talent to deliver the success of Intel's multi-billion-dollar Hyperscale cloud business.

In her "spare" time, she's the lead singer of a funk & soul band, Sinister Dexter, was professionally trained in dance (tap, modern, and jazz), and is an experienced choreographer. She has two amazing little boys, and loves to run (after them, and on her own).

Rebecca graduated from MIT with a degree in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering.

The OCP Foundation and Community is effective because its board members, volunteer leadership, and Community members give their time and talents to help promote open solutions; driving innovations forward at a pace that simply could not occur if attempted alone. They lead by example and they lead with passion. The Foundation, the Community, and our many collaboration partners are better together.

This news comes as OCP plans for the upcoming 2020 OCP Tech Week, taking place the week of November 9, 2020. It will consist of four days of live sessions, allowing plenty of time for interactive collaboration. Learn more and register here: https://www.opencompute.org/summit/ocp-tech-week

CONTACT: Dirk Van Slyke, 303-999-7398, dirkv@opencompute.org

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/open-compute-project-foundation-announces-new-board-member-rebecca-weekly-of-intel-301140318.html

SOURCE Open Compute Project Foundation


© PRNewswire 2020
