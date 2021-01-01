Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Open Market Operations - 01 January 2021

01/01/2021 | 05:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Domestic Operations Department

2021.01.01

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

4.54

4.57

Minimum Rate (%)

4.52

4.53

Maximum Rate (%)

4.55

4.68

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

23,150

9,658

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

23,150

9,658

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

266,568

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

50

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

738,416.88

Book Value (Rs. million)

721,896.78

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 01 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2021 10:45:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:34aIraq evacuates oil tanker after mine found attached to hull
RE
06:30aAlgeria's Sonatrach plans $40 billion in investment over five years
RE
06:27aNigeria naira futures hit record low for five-year settlement
RE
06:15aNYSE to Delist China's Major Telecommunications Operators
DJ
06:12aOLIDATA : Press release pursuant to art. 114, comma 5, of the d. lgs. n. 58/98
PU
06:04aAfrican free trade bloc opens for business, but challenges remain
RE
06:02aTATA STEEL : family welcomes the new year with much fervour
PU
06:00aAmerican Addiction Centers to Give 10 Veterans the Gift of Recovery This New Year
GL
05:59aMahindra to focus on SUVs, electric after ending Ford JV talks
RE
05:46aOpen Market Operations - 01 January 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BMW AG : Electric vehicle maker Tesla to deliver China-made Model Y SUVs this month
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code, the company says
3Bitcoin touches record above $29,000, extending 2020 rally
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Nissan Motor to reduce presence in Europe as part of turnaround plan - Yomiuri
5DOW JONES 30 : U.S. STOCKS IN 2020: A year for the history books, in charts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ