Open Market Operations - 01 November 2021

11/01/2021 | 06:47am EDT
Domestic Operations Department

2021.11.01

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

5.93

5.97

Minimum Rate (%)

5.85

5.90

Maximum Rate (%)

6.00

6.00

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

62,750

10,991

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

62,750

10,964

2. Open Market Operations

  1. Overnight Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

25,000

Auction Date

1 November 2021

Date of settlement

1 November 2021

Date of Maturity

2 November 2021

Bids Received (Rs. million)

18,750

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

18,750

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

5.99

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

6.00

Weighted Average Yield (%)

5.99

ii. Short Term Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

15,000

Auction Date

1 November 2021

Date of settlement

1 November 2021

Date of Maturity

8 November 2021

Days to Maturity

7

Bids Received (Rs. million)

4,000

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

4,000

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

5.99

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

5.99

Weighted Average Yield (%)

5.99

3. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

78,352

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

268,357

4. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

1,466,842.03

Book Value (Rs. million)

1,434,202.64

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 10:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
