Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Open Market Operations - 02 August 2021

08/02/2021 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Domestic Operations Department

2021.08.02

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

5.10

5.16

Minimum Rate (%)

5.00

5.10

Maximum Rate (%)

5.15

5.35

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

26,300

24,159

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

26,300

14,159

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

144,975

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

91,351

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

1,194,950.84

Book Value (Rs. million)

1,162,182.04

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 10:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:47aAWILCO DRILLING : Financial calendar
AQ
06:47aDGAP-AFR : Berlin Hyp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DJ
06:46aSUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
PR
06:46aPETROTEQ ENERGY INC :
AQ
06:46aREATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide an Update on Development Programs on August 9, 2021
BU
06:46aCOMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM : Acquires Assets of Boston Area Insurance Agency
BU
06:45aS.Korean's Netmarble buys Hong Kong-based casino game app co SpinX for $2.19 bln
RE
06:45aBROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L P : Announces Plans for Unit Split and Creation of an Exchange Corporation
AQ
06:45aOCWEN FINANCIAL : Schedules Conference Call – Second Quarter 2021 Results and Business Update
AQ
06:45aMUFG BANK, LTD. : Announces Consolidated Summary Report of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Under Japanese GAAP for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter's Dorsey leads $29 billion buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay
2FLATEXDEGIRO AG : FLATEXDEGIRO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3ALLIANZ SE : Allianz Warns of Risk to Earnings From Structured Alpha Funds Investigations
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : doubles profit, hints at share buybacks as bad loan fears ease
5TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : to record 63 billion yen provision, update Q1 r..

HOT NEWS