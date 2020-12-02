Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Open Market Operations - 02 December 2020

12/02/2020 | 05:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

4.54

4.60

Minimum Rate (%)

4.52

4.54

Maximum Rate (%)

4.55

4.75

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

17,500

9,245

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

17,500

9,245

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

237,035

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

-

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

618,121.22

Book Value (Rs. million)

598,294.65

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 10:40:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
06:00aSTANDARD BANK : Nestlé partners with Nomanini and Standard Bank to empower informal retail traders across the Eastern and Southern Africa Region Through Nomanini's platform, Nestlé is able to provide much-needed access to sufficient working capital so that retailers can stock a wide range of high-quality products
AQ
06:00aSENSYS GATSO : Rule the School
AQ
06:00aQMX GOLD : Reports 53% Increase in Indicated Resources and 100% Increase in Inferred Resources at Bonnefond
AQ
06:00aThe Ensign Group Acquires Skilled Nursing Facility in Texas
GL
06:00aLIBERTY GOLD ANNOUNCES INFILL DRILL RESULTS IN THE D-1 AND D-3 ZONES AT BLACK PINE, IDAHO : 1.41 g/t Au over 22.9 m and 1.51 g/t Au over 56.4 m including 2.36 g/t over 24.4 m in LBP206
GL
06:00aFPT Industrial and Slow Food support sustainable food production communities
GL
06:00aEquifax Announces New President of Canadian Business
GL
06:00aHoliday Fraud Concerns During Pandemic Come True
GL
06:00aAxsome Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from the COMET-TRD Trial of AXS-05 in Patients with Treatment Resistant Depression
GL
06:00aWellness 4 Humanity Partners set to deploy and offer Safe Entry Stations at Simon Mall's Houston Galleria
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Salesforce to buy workplace app Slack in $27.7 billion deal
2Nikola dives 15% after share lockup period expires, reworked GM deal
3DAX : Asian shares bounce on hopes for U.S. stimulus, vaccine
4S&P 500, Nasdaq end at record highs on vaccine optimism
5No-trade deal Brexit is still possible, UK minister says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ