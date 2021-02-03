Log in
News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Open Market Operations - 03 February 2021

02/03/2021 | 05:26am EST
Domestic Operations Department

2021.02.03

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

4.55

4.57

Minimum Rate (%)

4.54

4.55

Maximum Rate (%)

4.55

4.75

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

27,500

15,702

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

27,500

15,702

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

115,402

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

2,000

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

736,242.88

Book Value (Rs. million)

722,599.90

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 10:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
