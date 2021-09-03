Log in
Open Market Operations - 03 September 2021

09/03/2021
Domestic Operations Department

2021.09.03

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

5.96

5.84

Minimum Rate (%)

5.90

5.72

Maximum Rate (%)

6.00

5.87

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

29,050

17,749

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

29,050

17,749

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

85,689

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

267,409

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

1,261,065.46

Book Value (Rs. million)

1,223,505.77

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 11:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
