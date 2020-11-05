Log in
Open Market Operations - 05 November 2020

11/05/2020 | 05:52am EST

Domestic Operations Department

2020.11.05

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

4.53

4.59

Minimum Rate (%)

4.52

4.53

Maximum Rate (%)

4.56

4.68

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

38,550

10,442

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

38,550

9,642

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

152,589

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

-

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

488,167.87

Book Value (Rs. million)

473,088.40

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 10:51:01 UTC

