Open Market Operations - 06 April 2021

04/06/2021 | 07:12am EDT
Domestic Operations Department

2021.04.06

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

4.64

4.66

Minimum Rate (%)

4.60

4.65

Maximum Rate (%)

4.70

4.75

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

26,425

24,739

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

26,125

24,739

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

144,763

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

22,452

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

904,018.22

Book Value (Rs. million)

859,886.11

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 11:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
