Open Market Operations - 06 October 2020

10/06/2020 | 06:40am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By Domestic Operations Department

Date 6 October 2020

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

4.53

4.61

Minimum Rate (%)

4.51

4.53

Maximum Rate (%)

4.54

4.68

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

27,100

6,830

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

27,100

6,830

2. Open Market Operations

  1. Short Term Reverse Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

15,000

Auction Date

6 October 2020

Date of Settlement

6 October 2020

Date of Maturity

13 October 2020

Days to Maturity

7

Bids Received (Rs. million)

0.00

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

-

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

-

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

-

Weighted Average Yield (%)

-

3. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

160,023

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

-

4. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

445,156.87

Book Value (Rs. million)

431,710.12

